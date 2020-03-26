The original welcome to Diamond Diehards. Joe Rizzo explains Strat-O-Matic, and breaks down the amazing simulation designed to give the Diehards their fix during the pandemic. Riz goes over the Opening Day games, including the top star. Follow on twitter & Instagram @DiamondDiehards, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Diamond-Diehards-109019707412614.

Diamond Diehards Ep. 1: Opening Day

