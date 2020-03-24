N.Y. TV Producer Cicma To Present Only Live Sporting Event On ESPN3 Thursday

As professional and amateur sports organizations continue to do their part in maintaining best practices to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, postponing competitions and events worldwide, there is a void of original live sports programming on TV. Enter the Its Pickleball Mania World Pickleball Championship, set for Thursday at noon ET, streaming exclusively on ESPN3 as the only live TV sporting event currently available to viewers.

Four of the world’s top professional pickleball players will vie for the first Pickleball Mania crown. They will battle it out in semifinals and finals action at a private residence under strict quarantine guidelines. The four competitors will be joined by a small production and event crew of no more than six people as the event complies fully with present restrictions and social distancing practices.

Fans can tune in for all three matches live on ESPN3 via their streaming players, computers and mobile devices. The final match will also be presented on tape delay on a variety of national and international networks at a later date.

The Its Pickleball Mania World Pickleball Championship was co-founded by former tennis professional Ryan Sherry, NFL veteran Brandon Siler and former professional football player Peter “P.J.” Jensen. They will also serve as Tournament Directors. New York sportscaster and TV producer Harry Cicma serves as the event’s executive TV producer through Harry Cicma Productions LLC, in partnership with ESPN.

“This is a very special event, as one of the only professional sports being televised live worldwide during this difficult pandemic,” said Cicma. “The most important thing is that the event and broadcast are intimate, in a private secluded residence, and promoting staying at home in quarantine and social distancing. It’s been a difficult few weeks for the community and we are grateful to finally bring live professional world championship excitement to the sports world in a safe way as we all try to beat COVID-19.”

“Pickleball is sweeping the world by storm and is currently the fastest growing sport in the world,” said Jensen. “I promise you this, if you ever pick up a pickleball paddle and play a game of singles or doubles you will be hooked! Pickleball is a combination of tennis, ping pong and requires speed, power, finesse and strategy. If you think for a second this is an old people’s game, you will be sadly mistaken and proven wrong! Tune in and watch live for yourself!”



