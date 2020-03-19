Yanks, Mets To Open March 26… In Strat-O-Matic Simulation

Can the Mets’ Pete Alonso better his rookie record 53 homers in 2020? Will Aaron Judge help the Yankees to their 28th World Series? What will Mookie Betts do in a Dodgers’ uniform? While the baseball season, along with the rest of the sports world, is on hold, Strat-O-Matic (www.strat-o-matic.com), the market leader in sports simulations, will help fans keep rooting for their favorite players and teams until they get back onto big league fields by playing out the 2020 campaign daily. It all starts with the slate of 15 Opening Day games as originally scheduled on Thursday, March 26.

Using its innovative Baseball Daily product powered by its unmatched realism in calculating player ratings, Strat-O-Matic will allow fans, media and former players to help select the day’s pitchers and lineups, as well as follow the action via www.strat-o-matic.com and on its various active social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Each afternoon at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, Strat-O-Matic will announce the results, standings, statistics and key game highlights from that day’s scheduled contests through the website, social channels and multimedia presentations.

“Like all baseball fans, we are disappointed that the season won’t be starting on time, but we hope this day-by-day simulation will provide a fun, viable substitute for the time being,” said Hal Richman, Strat-O-Matic founder. “And since fans have always enjoyed the control that playing Strat-O-Matic gives them, we are enlisting their help in picking the lineups and pitchers we use in the simulation. Although we don’t know how the year will unfold, there is no other game that fans trust more than Strat-O-Matic for the most accurate and realistic action, and we can’t wait to get the games started next week.”

Fans with questions about any facet of the daily simulation can contact Strat-O-Matic at 2020season@strat-o-matic.com.



