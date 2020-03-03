MSG Network Launches ‘Music Week’

MSG Networks has announced the debut of its first-ever “Music Week” takeover, featuring a full week of content that will highlight the intersection of music and sports and dive deep into the New York City music scene. The complete, all-week takeover officially kicked-off Monday across MSG Networks’ linear, digital and social channels with a mix of music-driven content on the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils.

During the week-long initiative, MSG Networks will put a spotlight on the way the music industry crosses over into the sports world and how its relationship extends beyond the court and ice. The content will include current players discussing the songs and the artists that they listen to today, providing viewers with an inside look at the playlist of some of their favorite athletes. MSG Networks on-air personalities will be featured in videos as well, reciting famous rap lyrics in their own unique style or giving a quick musical impersonation during a game broadcast.

As part of “Music Week,” viewers will get a look back at music’s impact on the New York sports scene, with Knicks analyst Walt “Clyde” Frazier discussing the music culture from his playing days back in the 1970s. The network’s music-themed celebration will also profile legendary musicians from over the years, from New York City hip-hop stars Nas, Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. to New Jersey rock icons Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi and more.

Throughout the week, viewers will be encouraged to join the “Music Week” conversation on social media each night, where they will have the opportunity to guess the song their favorite players are listening to as they enter the arena. Fans can also post their own music-themed content using the dedicated campaign hashtag #MSGMusicWeek.

The content will air in the network’s “MSG Shorts” original programming block, as well as be integrated into pre-game and post-game show segments, in-game spots, and in the “MSG 150 Final,” which will air after each Knicks post-game show. The takeover will include interactive elements and increased editorial content across the network’s website, YouTube and social media channels, as well as on its MSG GO streaming service.



