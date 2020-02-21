Yankees Team Building 2020
-
- Updated: February 21, 2020
New York Yankees
Earlier today at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees held their final workout prior to the start of their spring exhibition schedule. Following the practice, they participated in their annual team-building activity, which was a 64-person ping pong tournament. Yankees players, coaches, field staff and front office baseball operations personnel participated in today’s event with infielder Kyle Holder taking home the championship.
