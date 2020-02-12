Don't Miss
Schwartz On Sports: XFL Insider Mike Mitchell
February 12, 2020
Mike Mitchell from XFLBoard.com and XFLNewsHub.com joins Peter to talk about the first week of the new XFL, the New York Guardians’ first game, and other news around the league.
