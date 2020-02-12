Schwartz On Sports: XFL Insider Mike Mitchell

NY Sports Day
Mike Mitchell from XFLBoard.com and XFLNewsHub.com joins Peter to talk about the first week of the new XFL, the New York Guardians’ first game, and other news around the league.

