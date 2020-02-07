Don't Miss
Area Stars Named To D2EastHoops All-Decade Women’s Squad
- Updated: February 7, 2020
courtesy Caldwell Athletics
Several players who competed for Metro New York colleges were named among the D2 East Hoops All-Decade women’s basketball team for the 2010’s.
On the First Team are NYIT’s Diana Ragab (’16), Queens College’s Madison Rowland (’17) and Dowling’s Danielle Wilson (’13).
Second team selections include Kristen Drogsler (’18) of Caldwell, Jenna Erickson (’18) of STAC, Jessica Kitrys (’14) of Adelphi, MacKenzie Rowland (’17) of Queens and Brittany Shields (’13) of Pace.
Numerous other area stars earned Honorable Mention status.
