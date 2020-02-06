MSG Networks to Spotlight Evolution of Fashion in Sports For ‘Fashion Week’

MSG Networks today announced its plans for its upcoming “Fashion Week” takeover, featuring a full week of content that will highlight the evolution of fashion in sports and give an inside look into the latest styles around the NBA and NHL. The complete, all-week takeover will officially kick-off across MSG Networks’ linear, digital and social channels with a mix of fashion-driven content on the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils on Monday, February 10th to coincide with the end of New York Fashion Week in New York City.

During the week-long initiative, MSG Networks will provide a deep dive into the influence the world of fashion has had on the New York sports scene through the years, as well as put a spotlight on the different styles of players today. Some of New York’s most fashionable athletes, such as Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, Devils defenseman P. K. Subban and Knicks guard RJ Barrett, will be featured throughout the week, showcasing their own personal style, favorite fits and most stylish teammates. The programming will also provide viewers with a look at some of the most notable fashion trends from athletes over the years and the way certain styles have evolved, both on and off the court and ice, from the transformation of jerseys, to the increased attention on pre-game outfits and more.

MSG Networks on-air talent will also be prominently featured in “Fashion Week” content, including Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier, considered one of the most stylish athletes of all-time. Known for his unique fashion sense, “Clyde” will discuss his personal style and status as a fashion icon, the story behind his “Clyde” nickname, as well as talk about some of the signature suits from his iconic suit collection.

Viewers will be encouraged to join the “Fashion Week” conversation on social each night and vote on their favorite outfits worn by players from the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and Devils as they enter the arena. Fans can also post their own fashion-themed content using the dedicated campaign hashtag #MSGFashionWeek.

Throughout the week, the content will air in the network’s “MSG Shorts” original programming block, as well as be integrated into pre-game and post-game show segments, in-game spots, and in the “MSG 150 Final,” which will air after each Knicks post-game show. The takeover will include interactive elements and increased editorial content across the network’s website, YouTube and social channels, as well as on its MSG GO streaming service.



