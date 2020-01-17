Don't Miss
Schwartz On Sports: Craig Patrick And E.J. Johnston From 3ICE
- Updated: January 17, 2020
3ICE
3ICE CEO E.J. Johnston and Commissioner Craig Patrick join Peter to talk about the new 3 on 3 hockey league that will launch in the summer of 2021.
