Scout’s Take: Holy Conspiracy Theories Batman

Every time we think we have heard everything, there is another new accusation out there about this Astro’s debacle. Rumor has it that both Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman were wearing a device in their uniform shirt that was connected to the guy in the hall behind the dugout who was stealing signs. A buzzing device that would signal a fastball or breaking ball. Maybe it’s time for the pitcher and catcher to use an earpiece like a quarterback in the NFL?

This was posted in a tweet recently by someone claiming to be now former Mets manager Carlos Beltran’s niece. This is the same tweeter who first broke the news of him being hired by the Mets and also the one who first said he would resign. If it is his niece and I doubt it, she’s not getting anything for her birthday from the rest of the family this year. She also claims to have photos from the Astro’s clubhouse to corroborate her story. Be prepared for stories to come out of the woodwork for awhile. All claiming to have some new information.

Like this one about the wild scene when Altuve hits the ALCS series winning home run off of a shocked Aroldis Chapman in game six in Houston. Sending the Astros to the World Series this past October. The tweet goes on to claim that Altuve was trying to hide the buzzer device from being exposed. Altuve fought to keep teammates from ripping his shirt off during the celebration. If you remember, ripping a walk-off hero’s shirt was the thing to do last year. Sounds possible and the video could support that theory.

And what about uncle Carlos? If he was involved with the Astro’s cheating, why didn’t he give his new team, the Yankees, a heads up on the possibility of sign stealing? Was it because he felt the Yankees would put two and two together and figure out he was in on them being cheated in the 2017 ALCS? This is getting to be like the Kennedy assassination conspiracies. Something that has haunted America for years.

What a mess. So far Beltran is the only one who has admitted wrong doing in this scandal. I believe he is a good man who just made a big mistake when he got involved with all of this. Everyone makes mistakes. Will it keep him out of the Hall of Fame? We will have to revisit that in a few years.

There will be head scratching and decisions to be made in the Mets, Astros and Red Sox Organizations in the next few days or weeks as they try to find new managers. MLB will also do the same in trying to put the fires out. Fires that have nothing to do with global warming. I have a feeling fires will start up often in the next few years for baseball, with new accusations, rumors and findings about things other than the game itself.

With all the divisiveness in our country today, we need to be entertained just to keep some feeling of happiness in our day. Baseball because of the length of the season has always given us that for most of the year. Hopefully the next generation of fans will be able to put this to rest and continue to trust their hero’s on the field?