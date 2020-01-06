Batboy: A Night For Our Troops

Due to the recent international developments, New York City and Long Island police officials have beefed-up security measures. In a prepared statement, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has told state public safety and emergency response agencies to increase security at critical infrastructure points including Kennedy, LaGuardia Airports and Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn. Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea assured New Yorkers that there was no credible or specific threat against the city. However, de Blasio stated, “ No one has to be reminded that New York City is the number one terrorist target in the United States.” 2020 has just begun and already our collective global concerns are being tested. However, Americans all across our nation look for pure entertainment to remind us the freedom we all have to offer us relief. So after nearly two years of sold out shows throughout the East Coast, BATBOY will perform its theatrical show at Fort Hamilton on Friday, January 10th (7pm). This particular show will be a tribute to all the Men and Women that serve our country and protect us all from harm. All tickets are completely FREE.

BATBOY, is a musical that explicitly portrays the life and journey of Ray Negron from his “life changing” incident in 1973 to his “magic carpet ride” with the New York Yankees during the teams World Championships in 1977 and 1978 to the life and times he shared with George Steinbrenner, Billy Martin, Thurman Munson and Reggie Jackson. It depicts a teen age boy that was given the ultimate “second chance” by arguably the World’s greatest Sports owner George Steinbrenner and how after 46 years that teen-age boy continues to offer “second chances” to thousands and thousands around the planet. It is his philanthropic efforts that have empowered and enabled communities with hope and unconditional support. It is a story about Negron’s commitment to “The Boss” and his passion to unify us all with peace and love. This show, only several days from Martin Luther King Day, will remind us of Dr. King’s belief that “The time is always right to do what is right.” This is a belief that Negron and his cast of all-stars will let our troops know dramatically next Friday night.

Joining Negron for this specific, emotionally charged performance will be New York Baseball Legend Dwight “Dr. K.” Gooden, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Guitarist Ricky Byrd, Former Drifters Singer Dave Revels, Former Middleweight Champion boxer Iran Barkley and the children of the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club (Bronx). This amazing cast of All-Stars have banded together in attempt to provide an evening of inspirational entertainment to all the soldiers and their families. Despite the “high alert” status of our country at this time, Negron and his cast are determined to offer a “performance of their lives” specifically for our amazing troops. These troops may be facing deployment and or/war at any moment. When Negron was asked about the significance of this performance, he proudly stated,” I have never been asked to be involved in anything so important in my life. I could not be more proud”. Steven A. Castleton, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (New York) revealed, “ When Ray and I spoke about bringing BATBOY to Fort Hamilton for a special performance for the soldiers and their families, his response was as fast as a Mariano Rivera cutter, YES!!!!” Castleton further shared, “ Ray’s story, the Yankees, are what this country is all about especially with the recent world events, the timing could not be more perfect to support the morale of our armed forces and their families.”

Negron who has skillfully orchestrated his vision utilizing the amazing talents of the entire cast went on to further emphasize his heartfelt passion, “This show is so very important at this time. I am so very proud of our troops and this is our way of showing them all how much they are loved and appreciated.” He then began to remind this writer of the inspirational words of President John F. Kennedy,” its not what your country can do for you, its what you can do for your country.”

GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS!!!!!! GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!!!



