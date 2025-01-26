With Glenn and Mougey In Place, Will Rodgers Be The Next Piece?

The Jets have their coach and now their GM.

Darren Mougey wasn’t the big name the Jets’ fans might have expected to pair with new coach Aaron Glenn. But the 39-year-old has been Denver’s assistant GM , and he had his second interview in Florham Park last Thursday.

Mougey was part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl team in 2015, and he helped them get back to the playoffs this season. Denver faced a league-high $89 million in dead money on the salary cap.

The Jets did make a good move by getting both positions in place as quickly as they did.

Yet, there is another major move coming, and we’ll see if the Jets stay their current course.

One foretale sign you can see here is that the Jets are seeking a fresh look.

Yes, Glenn has been around the league for a bit, but he and Mougey aren’t a part of the present/old guard. The Jets didn’t bring in Pete Carroll, Mike McCarthy or Brian Flores on one end, and stayed away from Louis Riddick, Ray Agnew and LAnce Newmark for part two.

Yes, it’s a risk hiring both of them in roles for the first time, but the Jets’ faithful had an overall good reaction for Glenn, and they will rely on Mougey’s resume even though he is relatively unknown.

What’s the other move? You guessed it. It’s Aaron Rodgers.

We may get a good indication on where the Jets are leaning when Glenn and Mougey meet the media Monday.

It’s the proverbial place between the rock and the hard place.

If the Jets keep Rodgers and he performs like he did last season for the majority of last season, the Jets should be in the playoff hunt.

Overall, Rodgers did have good numbers despite some of his flops, think back to the finale in Buffalo when he was pulled for Tyror Taylor. Rodgers isn’t the player he was in his MVP days in Green bay, but he still has enough to pull it all together for a season or two.

It will be on Glenn to pull together the defense, and it’s on Gaughey in the same area to fill some holes via free agency and the draft. The Jets felt the loss of Bryce Huff and John Franklin-Myers, and Glenn will also have to somehow resurrect Hasson Reddick to his Eagles’ days.

Glenn also has to try and put Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, and Davante Adams on the same page as well as restoring Breece Hall to his rookie year.

A healthy and effective Rodgers and a strong supporting cast can keep the Jets in the playoff hunt, and get Glenn off on the right foot.

If Rodgers retires or the Jets part ways with him, they’re looking at Taylor, Justin Fields, or maybe even the return of Sam Darnold and likely out of the playoff hunt with less than seven wins.

It could create a dark cloud around Glenn, and as well as some second thoughts. That is, unless Mougey works some early magic.

There is a new beginning underway for the Jets, and we’ll see if Rodgers is part of the opening chapter.