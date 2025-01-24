Jets Add New Face As Head Coach, And Can Bring Back An Old One As GM

Aaron Glenn is beginning to settle in as the new Jets’ head coach.

He’ll meet the media Monday, and some of his staff should be revealed. Although it appears ex-Cardinals head coach and recent ex-49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has been linked as Glenn’s DC, former Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak would fill the same role, and longtime special team guru Mike Westhoff has been rumored to be heading back to the Jets’ sidelines.

So, the Jets have another unproven head coach in their fold. They have hired a head coach since Al Groh had a one-year stint in 2000, and then he decided to head back to Virginia.

Woody Johnson and his search group headed by ex-Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum interviewed 15 candidates before they settled on Glenn, not too long after offensive colleague Ben Johnson was hired by the Bears.

Glenn was the Jets’ No. 1 pick in 1994 and played under Pete Carroll’s lone season when the team went 6-10.

Carroll is the new head boss in Las Vegas, and maybe there is some karma here.

The Jets sure could use some. Glenn has the daunting task, among several, to get the team back to the postseason since 2010 and break a nine-year losing season streak.

Like his predecessors, he deserves a fighting chance. Like Robert Saleh, he was a highly respected defensive coordinator.

Now with Glenn in place, the focus shifts to the GM, and it shouldn’t be an arduous task.

Why not bring back Tannenbaum? He was the Jets’ GM from 2006-12, and he served in various roles with them since 1997. His resume included all-pros and Jets’ icons Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, and D’Brickashaw Ferguson.

Tannenbaum was dismissed after the 2012 season after the Jets missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. He surfaced with the Dolphins in the same role three years later and had a three-year stay there.

Tannenbaum certainly knows Woody Johnson well, as well as Glenn from the recent weeks. He would probably bring NFL lifer Mike Lombardi with him in some capacity, and Tannenbaum has plenty of cronies around to choose from to tweak the front office.

If Tannenbaum and Johnson don’t have any hard feelings, this can work. Tannenbaum’s hiring would also smooth Glenn’s adjustment rather than a relative unknown at Florham Park.

Current Lions’ assistant GM Ray Agnew, who also has Giants’ ties, and former NFL exec and ESPN personality Louis Riddick seem to be near the top of the list.

The Jets may have made the right choice in Glenn, but they can solidify the situation further with the hire of Tannenbaum.