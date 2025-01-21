Is Alonso Gone for Sure?

NY Sportsday Wire

My instincts say Pete Alonso is not done with the Mets. I have to believe the Mets, as they appear to be going in another direction, are not done with their homegrown All-Star, reiterating of course this is the business of baseball.

The Mets proposed a decent contract offer of (3 years $68-70 million) with an opt out. As of now it’s Alonso not with the Mets, and no team has reportedly made an offer, though hearing Blue Jays and Giants are teams in pursuit. The cross-town Yankees have done their heavy off-season lifting so Alonso is not in the plans.

But the Mets need Alonso as I have repeatedly said, despite his dwindling numbers and that crazy WAR statistic that for whatever reason does play a role in contract offers. Teams are conscious of that WAR percentage that is defined as wins above replacement, a statistic that measures a player’s overall value to their team.

And there is little doubt about the value of Alonso in the Mets lineup, significant now with the addition of Juan Soto, a combination of hitting ahead in the lineup and more value for the Mets.

So where does this all stand with spring training rapidly approaching? My sources say the Mets are looking in another direction. Time is of the essence and Alonso is without a team, another client of agent Scott Boras, who has a tendency of making those late signings prior to spring training or weeks later.

Sources also inform me that Alonso is tuning up for the new season, though hesitant about being one of those last of a few high profile free agents to sign on the dotted line. Alonso, they tell me looks for a continued engagement with the Mets. He is enthused about a lineup that includes Soto with renewed vigor that saw the Mets reach the NLCS in 2024.

But the other obstacle is Boras the tough negotiator, we all know that and that $750 million 15-year contract with the Mets. Though this is different because that was Soto, the generational player in high demand who can make a difference in any lineup.

Perhaps Alonso signs a contract in a matter of days, whether it be the Mets or elsewhere. So every Mets fan waits and to them Alonso remains an off season priority even as the Mets plan B would send Mark Vientos to first base. If Vientos does move to first, the options at third base include Ronny Mauricio when he is cleared to return, and possibly Brett Baty, although he has not lived up to expectations.

Or go with Luisangel Acuna, a Mets top prospect who will be vying for a roster spot, even if it’s not at third base. The Alonso talk and possible return to the Mets has been as suspenseful as much as it was with Soto.

So the Mets are reportedly moving away from Alonso and looking at contingency plans, which was evident last week with their final contract offer to Boras and Alonso. So we heard, but the Mets hierarchy are looking at how many other teams are vying for him.

A waiting game for sure, they realize his value. A fan favorite he would be a significant loss if they don’t come to an agreement. Alonso doesn’t miss time out of the lineup, 24 games over the past six years. He played the entire 162-game slate last season and all 13 of the Mets’ unexpected postseason games.

Though the production has declined, at 30-years of age Alonso’s 226 home runs has seen only the Yankees Aaron Judge hit more (232) since his inaugural season of 2019. And there is every reason to understand how a home run hitter will have a few down years. The best have had their bad years, with the possible exception of Judge who has had some down seasons due to injury.

The contract and numbers apparently don’t meet demands as one of those high profiled deals that Boras players usually command. So other teams possibly seeking Alonso are also holding out.

The Mets of course have made their offer and I do expect this to come down to the wire. Chances of having Alonso in the lineup with Soto at this point are not out of the question, as obviously this will come down to needs and maybe who blinks first. Realize, though, there is not any similarity to how the Soto sweepstakes concluded with the Mets huge offer and incentives.

This is a waiting game. My hunch it’s 50/50 at this juncture. My hunch is until otherwise, don’t rule out Pete Alonso and his homegrown Mets career coming to a conclusion.