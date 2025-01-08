NYCFC Moves on From Cushing

NYCFC

NYCFC lost 2-0 to their rival Red Bulls in late November at Citi Field and their quest for an MLS Cup concluded with disappointment in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Their run for a second franchise cup was unexpected but coach Nick Cushing always believed his team had the ability to get that coveted cup.

Then, Cushing was ignoring rumors of an imminent departure and moving on. He was always content leading NYCFC, an assistant during the NYCFC championship year of 2021 and later rewarded with a contract as head coach.

But there was that feeling this past season about Cushing having his eyes on moving on, even though NYCFC higher ups were content with him leading his team through struggles and making that unexpected run to the semifinals.

Though we know even the MLS is big business. At the podium after their season came to an end, Cushing was optimistic about the future. He was enthused about the leadership his players displayed during their struggles. He was outlining goals for the new season and preparation would begin in a few weeks during a brief offseason hiatus.

However there was that sense this would be his final call in New York. You could sense he was moving on and NYCFC would eventually begin their search for a new coach. Cushing parted ways with NYCFC as the longest tenured head coach in the club’s history with a record of 37 wins 31 draws, 39 losses. In 2022, he led NYCFC to a Campeones Cup victory as interim head coach.

Performance wasn’t the issue with Cushing, again sports, even the MLS is big business. He always had the support of his players, even on that last day. NYCFC players told assembled media they made their playoff run because of Cushing and his desire to never quit.

But change came and Cushing moved on with intentions of returning to England and pursuing coaching again, though he can’t be the culprit for NYCFC failing to achieve another MLS Cup. The constant roster moves of loaning players to international competition can be a nightmare for an MLS coach, and Cushing had a strength with player development seen during his tenure.

Now with the MLS preseason schedule embarking in a few weeks, NYCFC has moved on and announced the appointment of Pascal Janssen as their new coach through 2028. The transition that also goes along with roster moves to be determined before the 2025 season kickoff Saturday, February 22 at Inter Miami FC.

The London-born coach brings extensive European experience having managed 192 matches across Hungary and the Netherlands, including UEFA Champions League qualifiers, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

He has managed Ferencvarosi TC of the Hungarian top-flight since June 2024 leading them to second place in 16 league matches and has featured in this season’s UEFA Europa League across six matches.

Surely this is a good choice to move NYCFC forward, then again Cushing was a part of their 2021 championship year and took over head coaching responsibilities with knowledge of their structure and player development.

NYCFC Sport League Director David Lee said Pascal coaches with a style of attacking that will create chances and score goals. Cushing was no different but during his tenure the past few years results showed that goals were hard to find. You can’t blame the coach for lack of goals but as they say it comes down to the culture and the coach becomes a culprit.

“Pascal brings fantastic experience and a style of play that aligns with our philosophy, wants to play an entertaining and attacking style that will create chances and scores goals,” Lee said. “Throughout his career Pascal has vast experience and a great track record of developing young players that have gone on to have success at the highest level in Europe and knows how to maximize their potential to develop them both on-and-off the field.”

And the approach will have to convince the NYCFC fan base that goals will be scored. More wins than draws that have significance in the MLS eastern conference standings, something that became a burden for NYCFC in 2024 and the difference of three points.

Prior to Hungary, the 51-year-old Jansen led Dutch side AZ Alkmaar for four seasons accumulating a 58-win percentage after coming out victorious in 94 matches and reached the semifinals of the UEFA Conference League in 2023.

“I believe in a holistic approach where we want to make sure the players in our environment live up to their full potential and become the best version of themselves,” Jansen said. ‘I have a passion for developing players and helping them become better people and better athletes.”

Though the formula in the New York market is to win. NYCFC has had that success in their limited time as a franchise in the MLS. Cushing again had the ability and developed players including giving keeper Matt Freese a chance, successor to all-star and fan favorite Sean Johnson, who took his talents to Toronto after leading NYCFC to their Cup championship.

“I hope to make all of our fans as happy as possible,” Jansen said. “We want to continue to grow and develop but also want to entertain the fans that come out to our games by playing an exciting stylo of football.”

And the only way to succeed is to win. For sure a transition time for NYCFC

Rich Mancuso: X @ Ring786 Facebook,com/Rich Mancuso