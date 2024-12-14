Jets, Jaguars Taking Similar Paths

It’s Mac Jones against Aaron Rodgers in a Sunday matchup at EverBank Stadium.

Most of us were expecting to see Trevor Lawrence in a showdown against Rodgers with the upcoming guard against the old guard. But we’ll have to settle for this one, as Jags’ fans have been settling to a different script all season.

It’s the time of the season when both teams realize what could have been. Ironically, that theme encompasses the state of both teams.

This is a game that draws some parallels between them.

It’s been a letdown on both ends. Both at 3-10, the Jags and Jets both forgot how to win and both dealt with deteriorating defenses -highlighting their secondaries – throughout the season.

The Jags’ signed high-profiled edge rusher Arik Armstead, and the Jets’ finally got wanted edge rusher Haasan Reddick on board halfway through the season.

Both have been gross disappointments. Armstead has 23 tackles and one sack, while Reddick has eight tackles and half a sack.

Yet, give a push to the Jags’ defense that has shown signs of regaining some of their stature, and their secondary has tightened a little. Travon Walker is having a banner season, and Josh Hines-Allen is starting to pay some dividends back to the team from his huge contract.

On the Jets’ side, Rodgers is looking every bit of 41, as his accuracy shows plenty of aging. Yet, Rodgers has managed to throw 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions, and is coming off a season-high 339 yards against the Dolphins. He can break Ryan Fitzpatrick’s club record of 30 touchdowns for a season.

For the Jets, though, last week’s loss in Miami was another one in a series of heartbreakers for them all season.

Like the Jags, the Jets will be looking at a number of scenarios next season. Their biggest ones will be their new GM , head coach, and Rodgers’ status. Bill Belichick’s move to North Carolina certainly has to make Jags’ head coach Doug Pederson feel better about his future, but Pederson’s future is still a quandary.

The Jags have a growing gamebreaker in wide receiver Bryan Thomas, and the Jets can answer with Garrett Wilson. Rodgers’ cronies Allen Lazard and Devontae Adams are both making a good case to return in 2025, especially if their quarterback does.

Want some real irony between these two teams? They both have lost seven games by seven points or less.

So, this is a game that begins with the evaluation process for both teams.

For what it means, Jones is 5-0 against the Jets with four touchdowns and 1,134 yards from his Patriots’ days. Rodgers is 3-1 lifetime against the Jags, but he hasn’t faced them since 2020.

It should be an entertaining game, but it is one with truly nothing at stake except some jobs down the line.