Other Options Without Soto

NY Sportsday Wire

Interesting talk at the Thanksgiving gathering with family and friends with speculation about Juan Soto. And if the Yankees or Mets lose out on Soto where do they go from there? Of course it’s about Soto and will continue to be.

Soto talk is interesting, as I say he changes the complexion of a lineup. He is the 26-year old generational player that makes an impact, all you have to do is ask the Yankees who are one of five teams reportedly with offers on the table. The question again is how high of a price will the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, or Blue Jays offer? Is there another team in the hunt?

Regardless, as I wrote this week it makes for interesting theatre and topics of the offseason. Soto sits at home and we anticipate $600 million with a long term deal and agent Scott Boras in command. So if the Yankees or Mets lose out on Soto, there is so much talk that leaves an open market for other options.

Baseball people in the know are of the opinion that the suspense over Soto will come to a climax in the next few weeks. Perhaps the annual Winter Meetings in Dallas that convene December 8? Boras and his client do not want this to drag on much further. Overall, the free agent market is waiting for Soto and how much?

I never envisioned a role of a baseball general manager or one who makes these decisions. This time of year, though, a baseball fan with rooting interest for a team has all the suggestions. With the Yankees and Mets, and a free agent market or players with trade value, assuming Soto is off the table, why not play general manager and look at other options?

I asked a few scouts their opinions about some potential options. Players that can also make an impact at bargain price, all valuable but not attached with the name Juan Soto if the Yankees and Mets need to go in another direction.

Lefthander Blake Snell is off the table. The World Series Champion Dodgers signed the two-time Cy Young Award winner to a five-year, $182 million contract.

Yankees and Mets have their choices for options. I have compiled a brief list of position players and pitchers in no particular order, though you be the judge (Get the pun). Of course, Aaron who would prefer Soto remain with the Yankees.

Willy Adames- Shortstop

Alex Bregman- Third Base

Christian Walker- First Base

Jurickson Profar- Left Field

Ha-Seong Kim- Shortstop

Gleyber Torres- Second Base

Pete Alonso- First Base

Nathan Eovaldi- Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta- Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes- Starting Pitcher

I have always been a Gleyber fan. Despite mental errors on the field and base baths, most scouts like his consistency with his at-bats and going to the opposite field. The Yankees appear to have gone in another direction with Torres. The Mets despite having Francisco Lindor, a plan with Ronnie Mauricio, the young star in Mark Vientos, and rookie Luisangel Acuna Jr. could find a way and offer Torres a 3-year deal of $30 million. Good leadoff hitter who proved he gets on base.

And with Anthony Rizzo off the Yankees chart, first base is an open market. Walker to the Yankees with two years and worth $40 million. Yeah, Walker struck out but 30 home runs in the lineup with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton can replace the presence of Soto. Alonso to the Yankees, that would not go well with Mets fans but affordable for three years.

I look at the bullpen needs of both teams. The Mets and Yankees are obviously going to revamp, and I would take a chance again with David Robertson for either team if the 39-year old right hander is available. He would be good in the setup role and bridge to Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Mets director of baseball operations David Stearns has that tendency of signing one-year, non-risk contracts. For example, Luis Severino who had that sort of bounce back season.

Oh, and there is Clay Holmes. Despite blowing 13 saves, most in baseball, the Yankees may still give him another opportunity, though in a middle relief role. The Mets would be a better option and the sinker, when located can be the best in baseball for a ground ball pitcher. The home run ball gets Holmes in trouble. He may be a better fit for Citi Field than Yankee Stadium to reduce that ratio.

Pivetta and Burnes, two starting pitchers on this list. Are they difference makers for the Yankees or Mets? Burnes will cost, he’d be a good addition for the Yankees following Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. I always liked Pivetta and his ratio of strikeouts, though the road ERA (4.00) tends to b e a concern.

Regardless, some options and more money to spend if the Yankees and Mets fail to sign Soto. It’s a guessing game at this point and soon to be concluded. Enjoy the holiday because the hot stove season is about to heat up.

Rich Mancuso: X (Twitter) @Ring786 Facebook.com Rich Mancuso