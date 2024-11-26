Another NYCFC Loss: Cushing Moves On

NYCFC

Minutes after his team said goodbye to their run for a second MLS Championship Cup, Coach Nick Cushing was positive and talked about the future of NYCFC. Saturday night at Citi Field it was the rival Red Bulls that eliminated NYCFC and their quest.

A 2-0 loss in the Eastern Conference semifinals was not supposed to be the end for Cushing. There had been rumors during the postseason about Cushing looking to move on, perhaps return to England and reunite with Arsenal. Though the talk was more about NYCFC and the Red Bulls meeting for the first time in the postseason.

Cushing thanked his team for their effort, he had a plan for the next season. NYCFC, he said, would get back to business and put the pieces together during a brief offseason. Players during their media scrum outside the pen area had their thoughts, it was disappointing and aware the roster would be different.

Then Cushing rapidly walked and shook some hands. I shook his hand and said great season. But I sensed this would be his last game at the helm after six years as an assistant and head coach. It was officially announced Tuesday morning that Cushing would move on and NYCFC was immediately in search of a new coach.

It was a quiet exit and nothing like the headlines of other teams in New York that see their coaches or managers move on. Then again this is the MLS, a league with an image but difficult to compete with the major sports leagues and in a New York market that is a tough sell.

But for Cushing, a young and astute coach of what they call football, he was the right fit for NYCFC. Players admired his style and were motivated. They played for their coach, and it showed during a season of struggle that ended with a disappointing loss.

Where Cushing lands from here is not known. NYCFC announced they were parting ways with Cushing who was appointed interim coach in 2022, a year after winning their first MLS Cup.

“We are incredibly appreciative for all he has done for the club. At this current time, we believe it’s best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond,” said Sporting Director David Lee in a statement.

He thanked Cushing for taking over the helm, an assistant coach during the championship year that had All-Star keeper Sean Johnson and league leading scorer Valentin Castellanos. He was instrumental in development of players, all along though when NYCFC struggled with a slow start it was believed that his job was in jeopardy. Again, not like the other major sports leagues, the MLS rumors are not widely circulated.

Unexpected, though, was this exit and Cushing seemed enthused about assembling his team again for a new season. NYCFC will have roster changes, MLS player contracts come and go often, and the team will have a different look.

A final game with the Red Bulls was anticipated, both advanced with second round wins over higher seeded teams. However, NYCFC could not convert the goals with opportunities that were denied. The Red Bulls got their chances and made the best of them with two goals in the first half.

Quickly it seemed NYCFC would have to come from behind and at Citi Field that had been a part of their repertoire. And after handling the Red Bulls twice this season there was that confidence a third time would get them a step closer to the Cup.

Cushing said, in what is now his final postgame comments to the media, “We got some chances, we don’t. Sometimes It’s just not your day. This is a sport. We got some chances, we don’t. Sometimes It’s just not your day. They’ll be one team that wins at the end and all the other teams have to go back to the drawing board and work hard. It’s not failure.”

For sure the season was not a failure. NYCFC with different roster changes and Maxi Moralez, developed into a premiere player in the league. Cushing was confident his team, after an early season struggle would fight for the MLS Cup, defying the odds and came up short.

Was this the proper move, whether it was a mutual agreement to move on? Or was Cushing eyeing a move when the rumors circulated? NYCFC officials could not be reached for comment with the exception of a statement from Lee.

“Nick built a collaborative, high-performance environment at the training facility that has allowed us to continue to evolve as an organization,” Lee said.

Said CEO Brad Sims “Nick has created many wonderful memories for the club, and our players and staff have benefited immensely from his guidance and experience. His passion for the game is infectious and we have nothing but immense gratitude for Nick and the success he brought to the club.”

Unfortunate, though, because NYCFC is on another search for a coach. And in this league, stability with a coach is just as important as the roster.