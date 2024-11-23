NY Sportsday Wire

Juan Soto will land soon, but where? That is the question of this baseball offseason. Soto the generational ballplayer and coveted free agent who can change the complexion of a lineup. Soto, 26-years old, who made a difference with the Yankees.

A left handed presence in the Yankees lineup, a catalyst before AL MVP Aaron Judge, a difference maker. And Soto soon to possibly be granted the largest contract for an active player, except if you consider the deferred $700 million the Dodgers arranged for NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

This surely is the storyline of Juan Soto. The question is, who can afford Soto and at what cost? Regardless, it will cost. Reports continue to circulate about a contract upwards of $650 million or more, perhaps 12-15 years with an opt out after four. You want Soto, you have to pay a Scott Boras client, an agent who commands the most.

A team that lands Soto, their chances of competing for the October postseason are enhanced. Of course the entire makeup of the team that includes pitching, and who hits ahead of Soto are also a factor.

I can confirm all the speculation, Soto will land with his team in the next few weeks or his status will be finalized at the annual baseball Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas that begin December 8-12th. I can also confirm all the buzz and rumors about the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Phillies, and Red Sox among the front runners to land Soto. The World Series Champion Dodgers also have interest and capability to make an offer.

However, this is great baseball theater. You and I will not know until Soto signs on the dotted line. The assumption continues about the Yankees and Mets as front runners in the Soto sweepstakes, both teams with the resources and capability to land him.

There is a belief that Soto will land with the Yankees where he is comfortable, a catalyst to their first World Series appearance in 15 years. Soto, though, according to a source has not made it public that the Yankees would be his preference and that makes sense. The Mets and deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen could result in a bidding war with the cross-town rivals. Boras and Cohen have a good working relationship.

In a span of a few days, Soto and his agent met with Cohen and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner in California.

Mets director of baseball operations David Stearns and Yankees GM Brian Cashman went along for the ride, their pitch to Soto was positive from both sides. They brought along the managers Carlos Mendoza (Mets) and Aaron Boone (Yankees) to make their pitch as to why Soto belongs in Queens as opposed to the Bronx, or vice versa.

He is comfortable in the Bronx. Fans gravitated to his presence, filled Yankee Stadium to capacity, and was the favorite son along with Judge, so that would be Soto’s obvious choice.

Then again, money talks and Soto also is looking to build his legacy with a contender. The Mets certainly proved they are close to a championship after a surprise October run to the NLCS. Of course, Soto could be that impact player in the Mets lineup that can get them a step closer.

The Yankees don’t want to lose Soto, then again it cost a lot to get him last off season, a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres that included right-hander Michael King, (13-9, 2.95 ERA, 201 strikeouts) who was a pivotal part of the deal that landed Soto in the Bronx.

Again, it’s a perplexing question and storyline similar to almost two years ago when Judge was the prized free agent. The Yankees awarded him the captain role and a hefty long term deal of nine years and $360 million.

Friday afternoon, Judge on a conference call with selected media was questioned about his AL MVP award, a unanimous choice. He was asked about Soto. Of course, Judge avoided the obvious question but there were hints.

Steinbrenner, Cashman. and Boone are surely doing their best to retain Soto who added that needed left handed presence in their lineup. Judge, of course wants Soto back in the Bronx hitting ahead of him in the lineup even if the contract exceeds his.

“It ain’t my money,” Judge said. “I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can. I’m with whatever. That’s never been something on my mind about who gets paid the most. It’s just whatever we can do to get the best players. I’ll take it.”

Judge has been vocal about getting what is needed for the Yankees to get their first World Series championship since 2009. He and Steinbrenner recently had their post season meeting down in Tampa after a World Series loss to the Dodgers. Judge wants to establish a legacy also by putting a Yankees World Series championship on his resume. He knows he has a better chance with Soto, He said Soto was the impact player to have in front of him. He said he would love to have eight Sotos in the lineup.

The Yankees and others in this process would agree. All the years around baseball and covering the free agent market, this is certainly a player offering that anticipation about a contract of epic proportions.

But don’t ask me about the final landing spot as many do. Though ask me the question and I will say, Soto will have a top contract in baseball history. Of course, with the deep pockets of their billionaire owner, the Mets could outbid the Yankees.

And if the Mets land Soto, indeed a win for New York either way. A once in a generation player is Juan Soto, although with some deficiencies of his outfield defense.

But his numbers do make a difference coming off a career-high 41 home runs and .989 OPS. And whoever lands him will see the difference as the Yankees and their fans witnessed. Stay tuned.