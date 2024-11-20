Tyson-Paul Sets Records, but Never Again

MVP Promotions

The gate records at AT&T Stadium were set almost a week removed from this Mike Tyson-Jake Paul spectacle, a heavyweight fight that brought some attention to boxing. Over 73,000 fans, more than any other boxing event outside of Las Vegas, then again it wasn’t for the good of boxing because Tyson could not be expected to be the icon he once was at 58-years of age.

And Tyson wasn’t expected to do much, except for a nice first round. Tyson threw 98 punches and landed 18 after that and was the heavy betting underdog. Why did they use punch stats for an 8-round fight of two-minute rounds? Useless, but used, because it was a sanctioned fight that went in the record books, as Tyson sustained another loss to his Hall of Fame career.

It got to the point that Paul could be seen talking to Tyson in the fourth round and saying, “I don’t want to hurt you” which added to speculation of a script made to perfection.

Netflix counts over 65 million watched on their streaming network, let alone more views to see Tyson again. Add the mystique that Paul brings to the table, a fighter attempting to achieve more fame when taking on retired opponents 40-years of age.

Regardless, Paul brings money to the table. A revenue genius for sure and all the time as the social media phenom who transpired to be a pro fighter with skills supposedly improving each time (11-1, 7 KO’s). It was his 12th career fight with the one loss to heavyweight Tommy Fury, an established pro fighter.

Netflix got into the boxing business the first time with failure. The stream kept freezing and there were blank screens, plus an image of Tyson in his dressing quarters wearing a G-strap and butt cheeks that were fully exposed.

Looking at this debacle, some fighters say it was a WWE script. They are challenging Paul because he can create the buzz and make them millions. They are a lining up but have better fights in their agenda. The names of superstars that are attempting to propel boxing back to a level of supremacy it once had.

So it is with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev all looking at Paul who has challenged pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez. who doesn’t need him. And retired Hall of Famer Andre Ward, the light heavyweight champ out of the ring for seven years feels he deserves an opportunity whether it be a joke or not. He doesn’t need the money as an acclaimed analyst and trainer.

My longtime college Keith Idec put this in perspective when he wrote this for Yahoosports.com:

“Presumably Paul would want Davis to move up seven divisions to fight him. Oh, and he still intends to fight four-division champ Alvarez, who, at 34, remains one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters and a superstar who doesn’t need Paul to make tens of millions of dollars. Alvarez, seemingly, is too young, too great, too tough, too everything to take Paul’s promotional bluster as a genuine indication that the instigating influencer truly wants to fight him.”

Yet Tyson earned over $20 million, not counting additional revenue from Netflix that coincided with Paul and his MVP Promotional banner. Tyson needs the income that is owed to the government and Paul earned more than $40 million, reportedly giving some to boxing gyms in Puerto Rico who are helping young and aspiring fighters be like him.

And Tyson said in a statement later, adding to health risk, “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 lbs. in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

Yet we worried about the risk because Tyson had not fought a competitive fight since 2005 when he had to quit against a journeyman Kevin McBride. Then Tyson was finished and not the devastating puncher he was. The killer instinct was gone as the youngest fighter to win a heavyweight championship. Yet Tyson said he would do it again, challenged Logan Paul, brother of Jake who transitioned to the world of WWE Entertainment.

So never again do I want to see Mike Tyson in a boxing ring. Never again should boxing witness a fiasco of a Tyson-Jake Paul fight, a spectacle and extravaganza that provided a negative perspective about boxing.

And we don’t need entertainer Rosie Perez as a ringside analyst, a boxing enthusiast. Respect her work outside of boxing but useless as a Netflix addition that was supposed to add some more flavor.

Though the Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor rematch for a title was worth it, it will culminate with a trilogy after a controversial ending. Serrano clearly should have got the win and another title to her resume.

Simple, Paul says he is the best. He wants to be the best, but far from it and has more to prove. He needs to fight legitimate opponents to shut up the critics.

But Paul chose Tyson, Instead, this was a spectacle and nothing more. Glad it’s over. Never again, because boxing despite getting some exposure was not in the positive limelight. Perhaps more fans for one night, but they will never tune in again.

Unless, it’s Jake Paul and another over the hill fighter with a name that will earn a big pay day.

Please Mike Tyson stay home and become an ambassador of the sport.

We learned a lesson Friday night, hopefully Tyson did also. Leave the fighting to youngsters. We also learned that Jake Paul and MVP promotions know how to make money and lure fans in to watch.

They made a lot of money. But for the betterment of boxing that needs positive exposure this was not.

Rich Mancuso: (X) Twitter @Ring796 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Keep It In The Ring with Rich Mancuso Thursday evening live 8pm ET @YouTube @Rich Mancuso @Streampunk Entertainment