Jets’ Recent Last-Minute Loss Signals Their State of Reality

It’s a bye week for the Jets, and it’s bye, bye for their season.

Their last-minute debacle against the Colts Sunday at MetLife sealed their season and shut the door on the glimmer of a playoff hope. Reality is sinking in around Florham Park.

It was yet another game that fell out of the victory column and resulted in their eighth (3-8) loss of the season. They have lost five games by six games or less.

Their latest one again involved their defense, which certainly has lost its touch as well as its reputation as one of the better units in the league. Sure, it’s easy to pin this one again on Sauce Gardner, who blew some last-minute coverages, but it[s more than just him.

For the Jets, it’s about being a closer. The better teams can do that, but the Jets haven’t fallen into that category this season (see above about the five losses).

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich stated the bye week basically will be a soul-searching recess, but instead it is a reminder of the grim reality surrounding them.

They easily could have been in the playoff hunt. Kicker Greg Zuerlein also has been chosen to walk the plank for his missed field goals and extra points.

After Sunday’s play, the Broncos (6-5), Chargers (7-3), and Ravens (7-4) have the three Wild-Card spots.

Two or three reversals of fate for the Jets put them right in the hunt. Zuerlein, who is likely gone after this season, couldn’t convert down the stretch against Denver and then vulnerable Buffalo.

The Jets would have had three winnable games against Seattle, Miami, and Jacksonville after the bye, although, Geno Smith may gain some revenge in two weeks at MetLife.

With the playoff aspirations gone, it will be a week to begin evaluations over the final six-week chapter of the season.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback he once was, but he still has posted some respectable numbers. Devontae Adams, and Allen Lazard should be back along with Garrett Wilson.

Though you have to wonder why Rodgers can’t move the team in the first half. The Jets led the league in opening three-and outs, and they had four of them, as well as three first downs in the first half Sunday.

In all likelihood, Rodgers will be mainly due to cap issues, but he won’t be the Jets’ messiah. Instead, he could be a year-or-two tutor for the next quarterback.

Top pick Olu Fashanu will take over at left tackle for veteran Tyrone Smith, whose days also appeared to be numbered. The rest of the line should remain intact for next season.

In recent weeks, Breece Hall has begun to flash his rookie form from last season, and Braleon Hall, this year’s rookie, needs to be used more.

As far as the defense, there will be some overhauls, especially in the secondary. Middle linebacker and tackling machine C.J. Mosley hasn’t come back from a neck injury, and his career is probably over.

Ulbrich doesn’t look like the answer to continue, and GM Joe Douglas also appears to be in the hunt for a new address.

It’s reality time for the Jets, and the pressure is off.

It again will be a final season chapter, and the longest playoff drought for any North American team will continue.