Does Boxing Need Paul Vs. Tyson?

This fight was supposed to take place in July, a Netflix televised extravaganza with social media phenom and MMA turned pro fighter Jake Paul opposing Mike Tyson, the Hall of Famer and once heavyweight champion. Then Tyson fell ill with ulcer issues, the fight was postponed and moved to this Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A fight that will be sanctioned, though rules are different. Gloves will be 14-ounce instead of the standard 10-ounce for a heavyweight fight. Rounds will be two minutes instead of the standard three, eight rounds contested instead of 10 or 12.

So, yes, this is different from a normal fight. Then again, this is a spectacle that has interest because of the names. The fight and a card that includes a rematch between undisputed champion Katie Taylor and sensation Amanda Serrano, a seven-division champ who has put female boxing on the map. Most Valuable Promotions, headed by Paul, wanted this and got it because Tyson consented and feels he has a better body than a soon to be 60-year old.

Yet, there are concerns. Paul is 31 years younger and Tyson has not fought a competitive fight since his last hurrah, June 5, 2005 in Washington D.C, a legacy of a once proud champion getting TKO’d. Then, a journeyman Kevin McBride would put Mike Tyson into retirement.

Until now, because Tyson has never lost that itch to fight again. He has been visible at major championship fights over the years, posts videos of himself training and sparring on social media. He got in the ring with Roy Jones Jr, a Hall of Fame champion in November of 2020, a pay-per-view exhibition that was silly. Tyson and Jones hardly touched each other and the body punches were harmless.

But this fight with Tyson is serious, his comeback of sorts. Let’s face it though, it’s all about the money that Tyson needs. He still pays his debts to the government but is never content unless in a boxing gym or at ringside watching the younger fighters of today that deserve the attention.

And the fight itself will generate a lot of revenue. Netflix with 282.7 million subscribers and a novice fan of the sport will add the network a few million more because Tyson and Paul are names that bring attention. Paul, the social media phenom also attempting to become a champion, saying he is the best in boxing though fighting inferior opponents doesn’t label one as the best in a sport where young superstars and champions are better.

However, Paul does add some credibility to a sport that to many is no longer mainstream because he brings attention. When Paul gets in the ring he gets attention and boxing grabs some headlines whether it be good or bad. Young people are drawn to Paul and after his fights they flock to the gyms, their dream to be like him.

Paul also guarantees sellouts in every arena. His pay-per-numbers when he fights are very respectable in an industry that is more geared to the streaming networks. He pumps money earned into various boxing gyms in Puerto Rico where he resides and calls home, all good for the sport and exposure.

But Paul fighting Tyson, with the exception of earning millions more, is not the way to become a champion. He has yet to prove, even with a good right hand, how significant he can become in a sport with mega stars that also earn millions. This is his first as a heavyweight and looking like one with the extra pounds that is widely shown.

Add the point of concern for Tyson, his age, and if Paul lands a punch to the head, what would be the implications? Tyson says he can still take a punch, in reality though this is not a 20-year old that handled opponents with a devastating knockout punch and ability to avoid one. Assume Tyson will clear all medical protocols, pre fight physicals and procedures administered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and with a promotion as visible as this, there should be no obstacles. The only obstacle would be Tyson is unfit to fight.

And according to all reports, Tyson is fit to fight. The concern, though, can a 58-year old sustain damage with a blow to the head? There is a distinct difference between a 20 or 25-year old taking blows to the head as opposed to a 58-year old. Tyson has not been hit to the head in years and a head blow at his age could be detrimental.

But the sports books are in a frenzy with this one, huge bets already have been placed in Las Vegas and other online venues, except for New York, Colorado and Pennsylvania. They say the number of rounds and other logistics have kept this fight off their table.

Regardless, over 60,000 or more seats will be sold for the event, possibly breaking a record gate for a fight card not in Las Vegas. Again, it’s the names of Jake Paul and the Hall of Famer Mike Tyson that know how to sell a fight and generate revenue.

Most boxing people I speak with are split on their opinion. Some veteran trainers are ignoring the spectacle and concerned about the well-being of Tyson. And then there are those in boxing who have more interest in the Taylor-Serrano rematch. Two years ago, at Madison Square Garden in NYC, both made history selling out the arena that has been home to historic championship fights. They established history as the first female championship fight to headline at the Garden.

This fight, though, will not make history. It’s a spectacle and many focused on seeing Tyson again in the ring, a fight that goes in the record books. They will watch Paul and his continued pursuit to become a champion, though against a Hall of Famer that should not be in the ring.

Paul needs to fight viable opponents to be considered the best. Tyson, the icon is better at being an ambassador for a sport that needs more. And again you only hope this is not a risk to him, except he will make a lot of money.

I will watch it because I write about boxing. I have more interest in Serrano vs. Taylor or Mario Berrios defending his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos, two fighters that are fighting for something of significance and in their prime.

But Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul? Just a spectacle, though I know many will watch because both are known and the spectacle of seeing Tyson again is a headline. I have no prediction of the outcome. Get it over with and let the best man win.

