Control And NYCFC Gets Even

Cruz Soto

NYCFC was confronted with elimination at Citi Field Saturday night in their quest for a second MLS Cup title. They took control early and never trailed against FC Cincinnati in a must win game of the best-of-three opening round of the Eastern Conference.

And in control was NYCFC in the first half. Two goals that got them the lead they never surrendered; their 3-1 win means a decisive third match next Saturday in Cincinnati. In these MLS playoffs, scoring early and tacking on are important, something that NYCFC has also done well this season in winning in front of their fans at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field.

Whether it’s the fan support or another aspect of their game, regardless, NYCFC avoided elimination and rebounded after losing 1-0 in their first match this past Monday in Cincinnati. Now both teams face elimination and NYCFC has a task of attempting to advance away from their friendly and supportive home surroundings.

But to NYCFC it’s always about preparation. This week, Coach Nick Cushing said his team was ready for another challenge, again facing a deficit but with more significance because this is for an opportunity to win another MLS Cup. The first and last MLS Championship for NYCFC in 2021 was an incredible run.

They faced the task. Alonso Martinez and a right footed shot in the net at the 0:22 mark that got the momentum going. Following Thiago Martins’ goal at 0:40 of the first half, a header to the right side of the corner. Both goals were sweet and as always Martinez set the tone.

“We have to take the first punch necessary, what we did,” Martinez said through an interpreter. “It’s going to be a very difficult game with Cincinnati and will be prepared.”

Santiago Rodriguez scored a late second half goal that assured 6th seeded NYCFC would have this home victory. And as Martinez said, teams don’t anticipate facing NYCFC on their home turf, the fans are their extra advantage.

And if it’s fan support at home that provides the extra advantage, there is no denying that Martinez is always a factor. Twelve of his 17 goals, including one in the postseason. have come in home matches.

“I can’t speak highly enough of his contribution,” Cushing said about Martinez. “Sixteen [goals] in the regular season, and one in the second game of the postseason. It’s a really important goal. I thought his work rate tonight was excellent. I thought his commitment, in the sense of everything outside of just goal scoring was top.”

Martinez is the only player with a current streak of goal contributions at Citi Field. He’s scored five goals in three different matches in Queens.

And a great aspect of this win was the ability of NYCFC controlling the action, again this is the postseason, and they were able to contain a conference opponent that could not get their opportunities near the net.

“At 2-0 down, they can put seven players on our back line and just play direct and play for second balls,” Cushing said. “We can control the game better with the ball, which means that they don’t get so much volume of direct play. I’ve said before in playoff football, you’ve got to absorb pressure, and you’ve got to be able to bend but not break.”

And that meant controlling more even with that late Luca Orellano goal in the 65th minute that went past goalkeeper Matt Freese from the edge of the box as Cincinnati closed to 2-1. But NYCFC also got that late goal from Rodriguez off a penalty to give them the advantage and control with minutes remaining deep into a second half stoppage.

The Martins goal was his first with NYCFC, their home postseason record now 5-3. So there is that advantage. If they manage to eliminate third seed Cincinnati, NYCFC has an opportunity to host another home game depending on a Red Bulls (7th seed) win over Columbus (2nd seed) that will be contested Sunday afternoon.

NYCFC also finished with a 14-11 advantage in shots, and both teams put five shots on goal.

“We know that to play at Cincinnati is hard,” said Martins, a key defender who has been instrumental in the first two matches of this opening round. “But at the same time, if we play like we did today, especially during the first half, we have an opportunity to score goals and put them under pressure. We had an opportunity, and we scored today.”

Scoring and taking control, then again winning on the road again is a task for NYCFC. An elimination game awaits, and they will be prepared for the challenge.

Said defender James Sands “I think if we’re going to get a result next weekend, it’s going to be because we’re the best version of ourselves.”