Jets Seek Redemption After Texans Victory

Hey, Jets’ fans, time to reverse the field.

The Jets finally got some breaks last night in their 21-13 victory over the Texans at MetLife Stadium.

Their horrid five-game losing streak was flushed away in the Meadowlands.

In the first half, though, Halloween night was an expected House of Horrors after the catcalls of “Sell the Team” filled the North Jersey air. There were plenty of “Same Old Jets” bags drapped over fans’ heads. The stage appeaed set for the expected house-cleaning in January

But the true tale of two halves may prove to be a God-like shining and redemption in the end.

Maybe there is a yellow-brick road to the playoffs after all. They bounced back after an overall sluggish first half that saw Aaron Rodgers complete seven 14 passes for 32 yards of the team total of 69 yards compared to Houston’s 211.

Yet, Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud had a lousy game overall, overshooting several of his targets on his putrid 11 of 31, 191 yards night. Kicker Kai’mi Fairbarn hit the upright on a 27-yard field goals attempt in the foruth quarter that would have made it a one-point game at the time.

More importantly, though, the Jets offense came alive in the second half and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams apparently have found their karma again.

Rodgers hit 22 of 32 for 211 yards and 16 of them went to Adams () and Wilson (9-90). The Jets’ makeshift offensive line of moving tackles Max Mitchell and top pick Olu Fahanu into the guard spots because of injuries allowed just two sacks. in the opening half/

And Garrett Wilson had fans thinking back 10 years ago to the Giants’ Odell Beckham’s one -hand touchdown grab against Dallas with not one ..but two one-hand grabs for scores.

Breece Hall looked like some of his flashbacks from last year, grinding out 74 yards on 15 carries.

The much-maligned Jets’ defense harassed Stroud all night, collecting eight sacks and 11 quarterback hits. Hassan Reddick and Quinnen Williams combined on a key sack in the final minute that forced a field goal.

Yet, the Texans’ Joe Mixon ran for 106 yards.

Hey, new kicker Riley Patterson hit all of his extra points.

Was it perfect? No, for starters, Sauce Gardner had two holding calls, and he still doesn;t look like his rookie season.

Still, it was obviously needed.

Now, the Jets find themselves back in the playoff hunt with Arizona, Indianapolis, Seattle, Miami, and Jacksonville on the docket ahead.

If Rodgers has finally found his niche with Adams and Wilson, and the defense can consistently play with the same flurry, the Jets can at least make it interesting over the next six weeks (they do have their bye in there).

Their win over Houston showed they are still a viable option in the AFC, which still have plenty of playoff options open.

Keep the faith. It’s time to reverse course.

At least until they get to Phoenix next weekend.