Jets Face Must Win Against Longtime Nemesis To Save Season

Welcome to your Jets’ world.

Currently, it is packed with several plots that can begin to unravel this Sunday in New England.

What used to be a recent House of Horrors under former head coach Bill Belichick finally got a reprieve last January when the Jets won there under Zach Wilson.

Now, it can be the Promised Land for the rest of their season.

The Jets can take their cue from recently arrived Davonte Adams, who called them out for their lack of urgency on the field in Pittsburgh. If ever the Jets needed to play with urgency, this is the game.

After a strong first quarter at home against Jacksonville, the Pats fell back down to earth allowing 22 second-quarter points and eventually sank to a 32-16 defeat. That left them with a 1-6 mark, yet a rookie quarterback who is beginning to rise.

Still, this is a must-game for the 2-5 Jets. They are still expected to make a postseason run that would need them to begin a 7-3 or 8-2 finish down the stretch.

It’s time to pull out all the stops. Get the passing and running games going as well as the pass rush.

Head coach Jeff Ulbrich looks overmatched in his new role, and the Jets’ defense doesn’t look the same without Ulbrich’s full attention in his old role.

Aaron Rodgers needs to shake his inconsistencies, and the Jets’ O-Line has to create some more holes for Breece Hall, who needs to get his spark back. The loss of guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and slow starts of tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses hasn’t helped.

Pass-rush savior Haasan Reddick will likely play his first game, even though he won’t have his full motor. He will need to be on the field for as long as he can.

Reddick will take some of the pressure off Will McDonald IV, who is having a Pro Bowl year with his eight sacks. The former Eagle can also begin to fill the void by Micheal Clemons, and Javon Kinlaw, both of whose play has been subpar. Reddick’s pressure may open things up more for Quinnen Williams, who has just three sacks.

The Jets’ secondary is banged up with the losses of Chuck Clark, Tony Adams, and Ashytn Davis with Michael Carter possibly returning. Sauce Gardner is looking more like he is overrated.

Like Reddick, Adams also will be under the microscope, especially after his berating of the team that was well deserved. Adams needs to show that he has something left in the tank.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein needs to regain his touch, or he will have a new address.

However, like it has all season long, it all centers around Rodgers.

Overall, Rodgers hasn’t looked like the quarterback messiah of his glory days with the Packers. Instead, he has looked like the other side of a 40-year-old slowing quarterback.

This is the game Rodgers is supposed to have his three touchdown performance and have the game tucked in his pocket at the start of the fourth quarter.

If Rodgers stumbles again and the Jets have another overall meltdown, the thought of a Promised Land will turn into a living hell with an exodus of many in the future due to the unlikelihood of an anticipated postseason.

Welcome to your Jets’ world.