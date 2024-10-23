Decisions For Mets Moving Forward

NY Sportsday Wire

At Citi Field Wednesday afternoon, David Stearns was asked about the Mets roster moving ahead. Days removed from what is considered a successful and unexpected postseason run, the Director of Baseball Operations begins a busy and short offseason because the Mets played deep into October.

But the GM meetings begin a week after the conclusion of the World Series, with the Winter Meetings in early December. Free agency begins after the last pitch and final out of the World Series. Visions of a Subway Series almost there, the Yankees in the next few weeks will be center of attention in quest of their 28th World Series championship.

He has the right manager in Carlos Mendoza, who passed all the tests in his rookie year. And looming is the ability to spend in that active pursuit of signing free agents. Owner Steve Cohen has the financial ability to spend with payroll coming off the books. “It’s too early to determine exactly where we’re going to take our shots,” Stearns said when asked about free agency.

Of course, the prominent name is Juan Soto, the Mets possibly participating in a bidding war with the Yankees to pursue signing a 25-year old generational player, whose presence in a lineup is a difference maker and a contract that could exceed $600 million.

The 2024 Mets captured more than their fans. They became a team. 11-games under .500 in mid May, they were able to turn things around and they certainly did in a big way. “OMG” and “Grimace” became institutions at Citi Field, Francisco Lindor with an MVP season, while Mark Vientos matured into a young star. Mets baseball was different in 2024, though leading to a vision of more to come in 2025.

But to begin, Stearns has work to do. Baseball and the off season business will lead to the Mets having a different look next season. The main pieces will likely remain: Lindor, Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil (always subject of trade discussion), and a healthy pitcher Kodai Senga.

Stearns has his agenda with free agents. Names who contributed one way or another that got the Mets to a sixth game of the NLCS, a priority of inking Pete Alonso to a long term deal, a homegrown Met and free agency discussion dating back to 2023. The others as listed were minimal investments of one-year contracts that filled a void and went beyond expectations.

SP Jose Quintana

SP Luis Severino

DH J.D. Martinez

CF Harrison Bader

Of/DH Jesse Winker

IF Jose Iglesias

RP Brooks Raley

RP Adam Ottavino

RP Ryne Stanek

RP Drew Smith

Starting pitcher Sean Manaea will likely use the player opt out in his contract. The left-hander was a difference maker and became an ace despite a disappointing NLCS Game 6 loss to the Dodgers. Stearns said Manaea would be a target to return and has not talked with Alonso face-to–face. “He’s very invested in our group, he’s a great Met, I hope we have him back,” he said about Alonso.

On that list, Ottavino will likely not be back. Others of course to be determined with Severino and a comeback season that should spark some interest.

And an obvious reference to adding multiple starters is a focal point, Stearns needs backup plans with Quintana, Severino. and uncertainty with Manaea. Though there will be every intention to bring them back into the fold.

He said about 2024 “We’re eager to build off of this and create the type of sustained competitiveness that this organization deserves. The entirety of the player universe is potentially accessible to us. That’s an enormous opportunity. I envision us taking advantage of that opportunity and being aggressive in certain spaces.”

They got that taste of a deep postseason and surely will be players again to return in 2025, but the complexion of those also looking to do the same will change. The NL and particularly the Eastern division will not sit still and that includes the Braves and Phillies. The Braves will have a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider while the Phillies will add more pieces to supplement Bryce Harper

There was disappointment in losing to the Dodgers, who are the elite team and seeking to add another championship to their historic franchise, so of course the Mets and Stearns will try to appease their fan base. Stearns will go shopping and will try to make those needed roster additions.

Where Soto lands will be the main storyline of the off season. Stearns was hesitant to respond when asked as he is not allowed to talk about a player from another team until he’s officially a free agent.

But with the ability and resources to spend, there is logic to believe the Mets will make an offer and Soto could jump across town. But a Yankees World Series championship and his comfort could keep Soto in the Bronx. Then again how much?

Obviously, the Mets ran out of gas with a pitching staff that fell short and a relentless lineup that never quit. The Dodgers’ penchant for scoring a postseason record for runs in an NLCS was too much to handle.

The Mets are where they want to be, perhaps a player or two away. For sure, it will be a busy and hopefully productive offseason for Stearns. Wednesday you sensed that different outlook and encouragement, vastly distinctive from those previous end of the year comments

Yes, winning changes the complexion. The attitude is different, and the Mets now have that nucleus to get them there. Three wins shy of their first World Series since 2015 was unexpected. It’s going to take a little more in 2025.