FanDuel Sportsbook introduces a compelling sports betting bonus, offering new users the chance to Bet $5 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. This welcome offer is accessible without a specific promo code and allows bettors to engage with a variety of betting markets on the FanDuel app. To activate, users must click to claim the promo, ensuring a straightforward entry into FanDuel’s sports betting offerings. It’s also a way to bring some added entertainment to the Jets vs Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Up to $200 in Bonus Bets at FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5

Get $200 In Bonus Bets FanDuel Sportsbook Review Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins

Available on Desktop, Android & iOS

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+

To Claim: Click Play Now Play Now

FanDuel Promo: Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a sports betting promo for new users: Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. No promo code is needed. Simply click to claim this bonus offer. The minimum deposit is $10, and the minimum first bet is $5 to qualify for the offer.

After registering and making the initial deposit, place a $5 wager on any event. FanDuel credits your account with $300 in bonus bets if the bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. These bonus bets expire 14 days after being issued. Remember, the bonus is available without a promo code; follow the link to secure the offer.

This welcome offer ensures that if your qualifying bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass, enhancing your betting experience. Bonus bets must be used within 14 days, but any winnings from these bets can be withdrawn as cash.

How to claim Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets if you win at FanDuel

New users can access the NY sportsbook bonus at FanDuel. Start by clicking on one of the promotional links provided. You will need to sign up for a new account through the link. Enter required details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Social Security Number. This process is a standard requirement across sportsbooks for identity verification.

Then, make a minimum deposit of $10 into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Then, place your first bet with a minimum of $5. Enjoy the game while your bet is active. Finally, should your bet win, claim your welcome bonus of $300 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. Note that these bonus bets have a 14-day expiration period and can be used on any available wager at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jets vs Steelers SNF odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

The New York Jets (2-4) are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on SNF, with the Jets favored at a moneyline of -130 compared to the Steelers at +110. The over/under for the game is set at 38.5, indicating expectations of a moderately scoring game. The Jets odds suggest a higher probability of winning, making them the clear favorites in this matchup. One factor that will make this matchup even more intriguing is the debut of Davante Adams with the Jets. That alone could impact the total, especially since he has a history with Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The odds for the Jets vs Steelers on SNF are subject to change.

For sports betting enthusiasts, FanDuel Sportsbook offers a tempting promo: Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins + 3 free months of NBA League Pass. It’s a great opportunity to leverage your insights on tonight’s game.

Don’t miss out on this sports betting promo. Click to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook offer now and dive into the action!