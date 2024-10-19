Mets Again Refuse Elimination

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Pete Alonso hit a low slider to center field in the first inning, a three-run homer off Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. That set the tone for the Mets and they staved off elimination for the second time this postseason in Game 5 of the NLCS Friday evening, a 12-6 win at Citi Field.

The Dodgers were looking to celebrate and not take this to a Game 6 in Los Angeles Sunday evening. They put up a fight, but the Mets were relentless again as they were in their late inning comeback in the NL Wild Card Series elimination game win against the Brewers and in the NLCS win over the Phillies.

We are aware of the drama Alonso provided with the home run against the Brewers. And the Francisco Lindor home run against the Phillies, an NLDS win that got them here. But elimination games are showing the Mets will not go down without a fight and in Game 5, they said it was not them.

Not so against the Brewers, and a theme of their season as they overcame the odds when the Mets were 11 games under .500 and dealing with adversity in mid May. That was then, and this is now. They’ll look to take game 6 and try to force a Game 7 Monday night and advance to their first World Series since 2015.

And who now can doubt the Mets, down 3-1 in the series and blown out in three of the first four games of this NLCS. Until now. It’s 3-2 and the Dodgers are aware the Mets are banging at their doorstep and with momentum again. The Mets did not resemble a team that has been shutout in this series twice, 9-0 in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium and 8-0 in Game 3 at Citi Field.

They got this win without being the cardiac kids of late inning comebacks. The Alonso home run led to a relentless attack of the strike zone.

They got 3 1/3 innings from David Peterson, a struggle even with a seven run lead. Starling Marte (Three doubles, 4-for-5, 3 RBI) and Francisco Avarez (3-for-4, RBI) found his swing. The bullpen closed the door and despite being used often, managed to retire the final 14 Dodgers. Ryne Stanek had a career-high seven outs. Edwin Diaz closed the game by getting six outs, the first time that was accomplished in his postseason career.

They can stave off elimination again. Their ace and best pitcher, Sean Manaea is expected to get the start in Game 6. And who can doubt them now.

“We understood that this is a do-or-die game and we have to give everything we had, and that’s what we did,” Lindor said. Lindor contributed a triple that scored Alvarez in a five-run third inning that set the stage.

But it was a team fight and they all responded. In the third inning the Mets began their response off Flaherty with five extra base hits.

“We’re capable of putting together games like this, especially when 1 through 9, we’re clicking, we’re not chasing,” Manager Carlos Mendoza said. “I thought today we did a really good job with their starter, where he was trying to get us to chase, and we didn’t do that.”

He added “We attacked him (Flaherty) when he tried to come in the zone, and we did some damage. But 1 through 9, we’ve got a good offense.”

The Mets were also the first team to not strike out in a postseason game since the Angels in Game 2 of the 2002 World Series. Alonso got to Flaherty, who gave up the most earned runs for a Dodgers starter in the postseason since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

“And we’ll be ready,” Alonso said. “We love opportunities. This is what we want to play for. Today was all about figure it out, get to Game 6. And we have that opportunity and it’s going to be the same mentality. Figure it out. Get to 7.”

He was asked again about this possibly being his last game at Citi Field. Alonso is in his walk year with the Mets and facing an uncertain future. Alonso is more concerned about the present, winning Game 6 and taking it to a deciding final game in Los Angeles.

But the Dodgers gave that fight also and will look to end this series at home. In the previous four games they scored eight or more runs which tied them with the 2007 Red Sox for the most all-time in the postseason. No easy task for the Mets, then again they are headed to a Game 6, this after being shut out two times in the series.

The Mets believe more each time they can overcome their deficit in the series. Not impossible, then again they were facing elimination a second time this postseason and they delivered after beating the Brewers 4-2 in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series.

They believe and many more do. Elimination? That’s not these Mets and who can doubt them now?