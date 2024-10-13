The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday. The game is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York. The matchup will be broadcast on TBS. The Yankees enter with a moneyline of -160, while the Guardians hold a moneyline of +137. Weather forecasts predict broken clouds with a high of 55°F. Yankees odds are a key focus for bettors.

Yankees vs. Guardians ALCS Game 1 odds (10/14/24)

Odds for Monday’s postseason game between the Yankees and Guardians indicate a competitive matchup. Various NY sportsbooks favor the Yankees, positioning them with a moneyline around -160 to -162. The over/under is set at 7.5 across all platforms, suggesting moderate scoring. These Yankees odds highlight the team’s favored status, with a focus on their potential to control the game. The consistency in the over/under reflects expectations for a balanced offensive display. Here is the latest on Monday’s odds:

FanDuel : Yankees -162, Guardians +136, over/under 7.5

BetMGM : Yankees -160, Guardians +135, over/under 7.5

Caesars : Yankees -160, Guardians +135, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -160, Guardians +135, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -170, Guardians +140, over/under 7.5

Guardians vs. Yankees projected starting lineups for Monday

Guardians starting lineup

LF Steven Kwan (L) DH David Fry (R) 3B José Ramírez (S) CF Lane Thomas (R) 1B Josh Naylor (L) RF Jhonkensy Noel (R) C Bo Naylor (L) 2B Andrés Giménez (L) SS Brayan Rocchio (S)

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) C Austin Wells (L) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) 1B Jon Berti (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Guardians vs. Yankees probable starters for Monday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CLE) Alex Cobb 0-1 6.00 1.33 15.4% 7.7% (NYY) Carlos Rodón (L) 0-1 9.82 1.91 35.0% 0.00

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (CLE) Alex Cobb (R) 2-1 2.75 1.04 16.1% 4.8% (NYY) Carlos Rodón (L) 16-9 3.96 1.22 25.5% 7.5%

Guardians vs. Yankees Injuries for Monday

Guardians injuries

Shane Bieber is out for the season after Tommy John surgery, affecting their starting rotation depth. Sam Hentges and Trevor Stephan are also sidelined, impacting the bullpen with shoulder and elbow injuries.

Yankees injuries

DJ LeMahieu is out with a hip injury, affecting their infield options. Key pitchers Lou Trivino and Jonathan Loáisiga are out for the season, impacting the bullpen’s strength. Nestor Cortes is dealing with an elbow strain, affecting their starting rotation.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Cleveland Guardians postseason & regular season team stats

The Cleveland Guardians escaped the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The Guardians came out on top in two must-win games and are now in the ALCS against the Yankees. With a recent winning streak of two games, they have shown resilience. In their last game against the Detroit Tigers, they secured a victory with a batting average of .289 and 5 runs. Here are the season stats for the Guardians:

Runs per game : 3.8

: 3.8 Team average : .234

: .234 Team home runs : 4.0

: 4.0 Team stolen bases : 3.0

: 3.0 Team ERA : 2.66

: 2.66 Team pitching strikeouts: 58

Guardians regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.4

: 4.4 Team average : .238

: .238 Team home runs : 185

: 185 Team Stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.60

: 3.60 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,410

New York Yankees postseason & regular season stats

The New York Yankees were able to eliminate the Kansas City Royals with two wins on the road. Thus, New York has started the playoffs with a strong playoff record of 3-1 and has been one of the best-looking teams in the playoffs. With a two-game winning streak, the Yankees odds are favorable. Their last game against the Kansas City Royals resulted in a 3-1 win over the Royals. Now New York will look to advance to its first World Series appearance since 2009. Here are the season stats for the Yankees:

Runs per game : 3.5

: 3.5 Team average : .22

: .22 Team home runs : 3.0

: 3.0 Team stolen bases : 4.0

: 4.0 Team ERA : 2.50

: 2.50 Team pitching strikeouts: 34

Yankees regular season stats

Runs per game : 5.0

: 5.0 Team average : .248

: .248 Team home runs : 237

: 237 Team Stolen bases : 88

: 88 Team ERA : 3.76

: 3.76 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,457

Player Stats for Guardians vs. Yankees

Monday’s Game 1 between the Guardians and the Yankees showcases key players like Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and New York’s Giancarlo Stanton. Recent performances highlight Kwan’s impressive batting average and Stanton’s power at the plate. Bettors looking at Yankees odds should consider these stats, as they could play a significant role in the game’s outcome.

Guardians playoff leaders ahead of Monday’s ALCS Game 1

Steven Kwan stands out for the Guardians with a remarkable batting average, while Lane Thomas shows strength in home runs and RBIs. Andrés Giménez contributes with his speed on the bases. The Guardians’ lineup features a mix of power and consistency, which could be pivotal in their performance.

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .524

Steven Kwan .524 HR Leader: Lane Thomas 2

Lane Thomas 2 RBI Leader: Lane Thomas 9

Lane Thomas 9 Runs Leader: Steven Kwan 6

Steven Kwan 6 SB Leader: Andrés Giménez 1

Guardians regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Steven Kwan .292

Steven Kwan .292 HR Leader: José Ramírez 39

José Ramírez 39 RBI Leader: José Ramírez 118

José Ramírez 118 Runs Leader: José Ramírez 114

José Ramírez 114 SB Leader: José Ramírez 41

Yankees playoff leaders ahead of Monday’s ALCS Game 1

Giancarlo Stanton is a key player for the Yankees, leading in both home runs and RBIs. Gleyber Torres adds to the Yankees’ offensive strength with his run-scoring ability. The Yankees’ lineup offers a blend of power and speed, which is crucial for their success.

AVG Leader: Giancarlo Stanton .375

Giancarlo Stanton .375 HR Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 1

Giancarlo Stanton 1 RBI Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 4

Giancarlo Stanton 4 Runs Leader: Gleyber Torres 4

Gleyber Torres 4 SB Leader: Giancarlo Stanton 1

Yankees regular season leaders