This Jets’ Trio Will Shape The Rest of the Season

The Jeff Ulbrich era officially begins in a few days.

It has kicked off with Hasson Riddick parting ways with the CAA, and he apparently is on his own. The CAA apparently wanted to negotiate with the Jets, and Riddick didn’t.

The rumors are building that the Jets are working out a deal with Davante Adams to move from the West Coast to Florham Park.

And your Jets can take over first-place in the AFC East with a win over the recent-reeling Bills at MetLife Monday night.

With a collection of uncertainties ahead, there is more certainty – there will be more Jets’ drama ahead. It will be revolving around the new Jets’ triumvirate that will seek to have more success than Julius Caesar’s had in ancient Rome.

That all once again starts with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who continues to run the Jets’ show.

When owner Woody Johnson released former head coach Robert Saleh Tuesday morning, that became certified again.

Saleh’s loss in London last Sunday was the proverbial final straw, and Rodgers’ chat with Johnson Monday night sealed it. It didn’t help Saleh’s cause that he reportedly was ready to fire OC Nate Hackett, Rodger’s offensive guru.

So, it will be up to Ulbrich, Rodgers and Hackett to solve the Jets’ offensive problem. Ironically, Rodgers and Hackett are at the root of the problem. The Jets’ faithful doesn’t need another trio of Moe, Larry, and Curly.

Ulbrich will continue to handle one of the league’s top defensive units with Riddick, while Rodgers has to look better than his age. Hackett is faced with finding a way to find an innovative offense and solve their inept running game.

Ulbrich also has the opportunity to show why he was considered as a potential head coaching candidate coming into the season. Talk of Mike Vrable and Bill Belichick taking over will continue to surface, but Ulbrich will get his shot.

Monday’s performance against Buffalo can go a long way to determine whether this season will be lost after six games. Going to Pittsburgh the following week won’t be a picnic.

With Saleh out of the way, Rodgers will truly be center stage. Will Rodgers help Ulbrcih bring the team together and respond in a positive way like most teams do with a new coach? And will Hackett prove this Jets’ offense can be as dynamic as anticipated in the offseason?

With the Jets’ season on the shoulders of their new coach, their quarterback messiah and their embattled offensive coordinator, they will be plenty to watch and answer Monday night