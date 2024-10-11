New Jersey Devils 2024-25 Season Preview

NY Sportsday Wire

The Devils started their regular season early, when last week they went 2-0 in the Global Series in Chechia. Buffalo was no match for the Devils, but Thursday night was a very different story. In the team’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Devils were lackluster, failed defensively, sloppy offensively, and generally disappointed the home fans in the 4-2 loss.

It certainly was a test for newly signed goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who had a very difficult first period but then played better in periods 2 and 3. One has to hope that this will not be a preview of how the Devils played last season—better on the road than at home. Markstrom was brought in at least in part to change that dynamic. In order to make the playoffs, the Devils have to use home ice to their advantage.

One would hope that Thursday night was more like two seasons ago, when the first game of the season foretold a difficult 2022-23, but New Jersey quickly turned it around and posted 112 regular season points (only one point behind the Metropolitan Division winner Carolina Hurricanes).

This 2024-25 team has all the makings of a top Metropolitan Division contender and an almost sure post-season contender, but there will need to be some adjustments between now and then.

Rather than go through the whole team, in this case it is better to profile some players to watch this season and why, so here goes.

Players to Watch on Defense

Dougie Hamilton—the Devils are counting on Hamilton to run the powerplay and to be as good a top pairing defenseman as he was before last year’s injury. Right now, Hamilton is the anchor of the blueline, and has played that role in the three games that have already been played, but his play is nowhere near as smooth and aggressive as it was two years ago. For New Jersey to be a top team in their division, a lot will rest on Hamilton. Other than Markstrom, Hamilton may be the most important player to watch early in the season.

Luke Hughes—This, the other, Hughes is the top defenseman of the future for New Jersey. Already one of the most dynamic young blueliners in the league, one of the best rookie defensemen in the league last season, Hughes was voted third among all rookies for the Calder Trophy. His vision, puck distribution, hockey sense, and skating are all top notch. He was clocked as the third fastest skater at the IIHF’s Men’s World Championship last spring. Although he is not quite there yet in creative plays, in several ways Hughes reminds me of Adam Fox in both ability and how he sees the game. It remains to be seen whether this is the year that he takes the next step (Hughes is currently out recovering from a shoulder injury), but if it is not this year, Hughes (along with his brother Jack) is without question the future of this team.

Simon Nemec—When I call Hughes the future of the Devils, it is not taking anything away from Nemec, who is an excellent blueliner and has the potential to be a first to second pairing defenseman on a very good New Jersey team. He will be very important to the team’s success. Nemec became an NHL player last season a little earlier than the Devils may have wanted him to when he was drafted, due to injuries and departures. That said, he performed very well during his rookie season in 2023-24. Now only 20 years old, he still may be a year or two away from the blueliner that we expect him to become when his game is fully developed, but we do expect him to move toward playing more minutes per game this coming season.

Players to Watch on Offense

Jack Hughes—Whether he is dangling pucks, weaving in and out of traffic, or passing, shooting, Hughes is one of the most exciting players in the NHL today. Still only 23 years old, Hughes makes mistakes, he gives up the puck at inopportune moments, but he is so creative, he makes you forget that at times, he can cost points. But he is learning, and without him, the Devils have little chance of going far into the playoffs.

Jesper Bratt—Sometimes Bratt looks like he is harmless, but do not let Bratt fool you. He has great hockey sense and a wicked shot. Incredibly accurate with lots of speed, Bratt is one of the quiet, “show me the money” performers on this team. His speed is excellent and he sees the ice so well, count on him being involved when the game is on the line.

Nico Hischier—It’s no accident that Hischier is the captain of the Devils. Steady, a two-way player who can take faceoffs, and score, would it surprise you to know that Hischier had as many goals as Bratt and Jack Hughes last season? The captain is still only 25 years old but watch his cool demeanor when he has to talk to one of the on-ice officials. He is highly respected and gets things done. Look for Hischier to have a long NHL career as a top six player, and expect him to increase his point total this year as he centers Dawson Mercer, who is due for a breakout season. Which brings me to …

Breakout Watch

Dawson Mercer—It is hard to realize that Mercer is still only 22 years old (he will be 23 at the end of this month). He has been playing for the Devils full-time since he was 19 years old. But he never has been settled until now. After signing a three-year deal last month, Dawson’s more than immediate future is certain. He has a one-way contract and he can relax. Mercer is an offensive wizard, sometimes to the detriment of his defense, but on a line with Hischier, he could be very effective. Its not clear that Tomas Tatar is the right third forward on the second line, but time will tell if this will work. Either way, look for this almost 23 year old to have a breakout season.

Prediction

The Devils still have a little way to go to be Stanley Cup contenders. They finally have the right goalie to take them there, but the defense is not where it has to be to battle some of the most talented forwards either in the Eastern Conference or the West. And their forward group needs to come together and one more high-end top six forward to be contenders. However, New Jersey should have no trouble making the post-season this year, and may even get through to the second round of the playoffs.