Rangers 2024-2025 Preview

Although the consensus is that the Edmonton Oilers are heavily favored to win the Stanley Cup next spring, the New York Rangers will have plenty to say about that come next June. The 2023-24 President’s Trophy winners open their 2024-25 season tonight in Pittsburgh, and this team is a strong contender to win the Cup.

Although, lately, a lot of the talk about the Rangers has been focused on netminder Igor Shesterkin’s contract negotiations (and the record amount of money that may be involved), it is time to focus on the Rangers’ goal (not goalie) for the season, which is winning the Stanley Cup. So, let’s look at how they may (or may not) accomplish this.

Goaltending

To go back to the negotiations a second, it is Shesterkin who is the key to hoisting the Cup this season or any campaign after it. Not that the rest of team lacks importance, but both a Shesterkin lights-out performance during the playoffs and him staying relatively injury-free most of the season will be necessary for the Rangers to achieve their goal. And if not this coming year, surely the next one. And that’s the issue with the new contract. Shesterkin is a UFA after this season and he can walk, without the Rangers having anyone to replace him. We can leave all that for another article, but without a deal, there will be amazing pressure on the team to win the Cup now. And even with one, the team has a window, which is wide open right now and begins to close for this group as the years push on.

Over the last three seasons, Shesterkin has been very consistent, appearing in approximately 55 regular season games and winning just north of 35 games each season. It is an incredibly steady performance for the soon to be 29-year-old netminder, who is considered by many to be the top goaltender in the NHL. But it is not just Shesterkin who needs to be on the top of his game. To win, Igor’s backup, Jonathan Quick, will have to contribute quite a bit. Quick had an outstanding 2023-24 season, adding 18 regular-season wins (in 27 appearances) to Shesterkin’s 36 wins and two ties. The 38-year-old Quick, who signed a new one-year contract for this season, had one of the best backup seasons ever in 2023-24. He does not need to duplicate his efforts this year, but if Quick can win at least half of his game appearances, it will be enough to get into the playoffs and take it from there.

But if Shesterkin is out for a length of time, or Quinn cannot deliver at least 12 or 13 regular season wins, the Rangers will be in trouble. Although Louis Domingue (who will be between the pipes in Hartford at the AHL level) can steal a few wins in the NHL, he has not been a consistently reliable backup in the NHL since 2019. And 22-year-old Dylan Garand, who is the top netminding prospect in the organization, is just not ready yet to take on the pressure of a Cup run, nor is it clear at this point if Garand will develop into a 1A netminder in the NHL (which is another reason getting Shesterkin another contract is so important).

Forwards

As far as forwards go, the Rangers are stocked well for offense. Additionally, Vincent Trocheck’s acquisition fixed the team’s perennial face off issues. But what used to be the Rangers trademark when it was a lunch pail team (ie, defensive play from the forwards) was a little lacking last year. Grit was added in the last few years (after the Wilson-Panarin incident), but solid two-way play was definitely a weakness. The Rangers are generally bigger and stronger, and the hope is that there will be more backchecking, but it remains to be seen. This year’s acquisition Reilly Smith is starting the season on the top line. If that does not work out, Alexis Lafreniere is waiting in the wings to take on that role. Lafreniere, who showed great development last season, is starting the 2024-25 campaign on the second line with Trochek and Artemi Panarin.

However, that line may be broken up if the first line does not produce to start the season. Smith could move down to the second line easily and fit in well. The third line, where Filip Chytil centers Will Cuyle and Kappo Kakko, is a key line. It should be able to provide scoring as well as grit, but a lot will depend on the health of Chytil to make it effective. The very talented Chytil has had injury issues over the years, so we have yet to see the extent of his upside. However, if he can stay healthy, Chytil will make a major impact in any Rangers’ Cup run.

The fourth line is a new line, with several players who will be rotating in and out. Jonny Brodzinski, who can play center or on the wing, will finally get his chance to be an everyday NHL player from the start of the season. Sam Carrick will provide grit (while Matt Rempe hones his game a bit in Hartford). On the left side, newcomer Adam Edstrom starts the season in New York. Both Rempe and Edstrom (who really impressed in both prospect and training camps) can be sent down without waivers, so expect some shuffling back and forth during the season until Jimmy Vesey is ready to return to the lineup, when things will change. Vesey, who starts the season on LTIR, had an excellent 2023-24 season and should play a major bottom nine role when he returns.

Defense

The Rangers lost quite a bit when Erik Gustafsson took his 31 points and excellent defense to Detroit during the off season. With Ryan Lindgren on the IR to start the season, the Rangers are giving young Victor Mancini a chance to become a third-pairing defenseman. The former fifth round pick in 2022 is in his first season as a pro and he has stood out everywhere for his excellent play. Zach Jones, who previously did not look like he belonged in the NHL, improved his game enormously since last season. The former seventh defenseman played himself into the top six in training camp, and he will be in the starting lineup tonight. Once Lindgren is ready to play, which should be shortly, Lindgren will move back up to the first pairing with Adam Fox and both K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider will move down. At that point, Mancini be sent to Hartford after all (if Jones is sent down he would have to go through waivers, and with the improvement in his game, he may very well be claimed).

Prediction

Absent key injuries, the New York Rangers should be competing for the Stanley Cup next June. They are the strongest team in the Metropolitan Division and arguably the best in the East. If they do get to the Stanley Cup finals, their likely opponent would be Edmonton. What a dream series that would be—not only because of the talent on both sides, but also because of the history between the two teams. With several star players in their early thirties, the window for the Cup is will likely remain open for only a few more seasons. So, the time is now for this group, and they know it. It is time to fulfill this team’s potential and put an end to the 30-year Cup drought.