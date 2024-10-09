The Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS on Oct 9, at 5:08 p.m. ET at Citi Field, New York. The Mets lead the series 2-1. The game airs on FS1. The Phillies have a moneyline of -108, while Mets odds are at -109. The forecast predicts broken clouds with a high of 66°F. Both teams are in the NL East Division. The Mets can win the series with a victory over the rival Phillies today.

Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 4 odds (10/09/24)

The Phillies and Mets face off with balanced odds across major NY sportsbooks. The moneyline is tight at -110 for both teams on Caesars and BetMGM, while FanDuel offers a slightly better line at -108. The run line is set at -1.5 for the Phillies and +1.5 for the Mets, with varying payouts. The over/under is consistently at 7.5, indicating a moderate scoring expectation. Mets odds for tonight reflect a close matchup with no clear favorite.

FanDuel : Phillies -108, Mets -108, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -108, Mets -108, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Mets.

Phillies vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) RF Nick Castellanos (R) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Weston Wilson (R) 2B Edmundo Sosa (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) C Luis Torrens (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Mets probable starters for Wednesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Ranger Suárez (L) -- -- -- -- -- (NYM) Jose Quintana 0-0 0.00 0.83 20.0% 4.0%

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Ranger Suárez (L) 12-8 3.46 1.20 22.7% 6.4% (NYM) Jose Quintana (L) 10-10 3.75 1.25 18.4% 8.6%

Phillies vs. Mets Injuries for Wednesday

Phillies: José Rodríguez is out due to a suspension, which impacts the infield depth. Rodolfo Castro is sidelined with a thumb UCL tear, which affects the shortstop position.

Mets: Jeff McNeil is out with a wrist fracture but could return if the Mets advance. His absence affects the infield and outfield flexibility.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies postseason & regular season team stats

The Phillies (1-2) are in a precarious position heading into today’s game. They have struggled in recent games, winning only one of their last three. Their batting average is low at .204, and they are averaging 3.7 runs per game. The team has hit three home runs and stolen three bases so far this season. Their pitching has been a concern, with an ERA of 6.23 and 32 strikeouts recorded. A loss by the Phillies today will end their season.

Runs per game : 3.7

: 3.7 Team average : .204

: .204 Team home runs : 3

: 3 Team stolen bases : 3

: 3 Team ERA : 6.23

: 6.23 Team pitching strikeouts: 32

Phillies regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .257

: .257 Team home runs : 198

: 198 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.85

: 3.85 Team pitching strikeouts: 1433

New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats

The Mets could not have started the MLB postseason any better. They have won four of their last six games and are on a one-game winning streak. Given their strong performance, Mets odds are favorable. They boast a batting average of .239 and score 5.7 runs per game. The team has hit seven home runs and stolen five bases. Their pitching staff has an ERA of 3.59 with 48 strikeouts. After a Mets victory vs the Phillies in Game 3, the Mets can win the NLDS today.

Runs per game : 5.7

: 5.7 Team average : .239

: .239 Team home runs : 7

: 7 Team stolen bases : 5

: 5 Team ERA : 3.59

: 3.59 Team pitching strikeouts: 48

Mets regular season stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Mets

Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso are key players to watch in this matchup. Schwarber’s consistent performance is crucial for the Phillies, while Alonso’s power-hitting significantly boosts the Met’s odds. Recent news highlights Sean Manaea’s strong pitching performance for the Mets, which could influence the game’s dynamics.

Phillies playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 4

Nick Castellanos stands out for the Phillies, leading in multiple categories. His batting average and ability to drive in runs make him a pivotal player. Trea Turner’s speed on the bases is another asset for the team.

AVG Leader: Nick Castellanos .385

Nick Castellanos .385 HR Leader: Nick Castellanos 1

Nick Castellanos 1 RBI Leader: Nick Castellanos 3

Nick Castellanos 3 Runs Leader: Nick Castellanos 2

Nick Castellanos 2 SB Leader: Trea Turner 2

Phillies regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Trea Turner .295

Trea Turner .295 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 38

Kyle Schwarber 38 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 104

Kyle Schwarber 104 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 110

Kyle Schwarber 110 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 32

Mets playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 4

Pete Alonso’s power is a major factor for the Mets, leading the team in home runs. Mark Vientos provides additional offensive strength with his high batting average, while Brandon Nimmo’s ability to score is crucial for the Mets odds.

AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .417

Mark Vientos .417 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 3

Pete Alonso 3 RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7

Mark Vientos 7 Runs Leader: Brandon Nimmo 6

Brandon Nimmo 6 SB Leader: Harrison Bader 2

Mets regular season leaders