Believe Subway Series Is Possible

I would be the first to admit another Subway World Series wasn’t possible, but the Yankees and Mets are both in their respective league division series since 2006. A Pete Alonso dramatic home run Thursday night, the Astros out of the Yankees way, and it is possible.

The scene is set for New York baseball in October. Both teams have a chance to be in this World Series discussion and for the next week they will put those Jets and Giants on the sidelines, along with the Rangers, Islanders, Knicks, Nets, and NYCFC.

Heck, I am putting boxing on the sideline even with a light heavyweight unification fight this weekend. I won’t be focused and tuned in to WWE “Bad Blood” early Saturday evening. Instead, you’ll find me at the ballparks because Yankee Stadium and Citi Field will be the center of attention.

It’s postseason New York baseball in October, exactly what we’ve been waiting for. Except that Alonso’s home run and past week of Mets baseball has gone beyond expectations. The Alonso home run and all the drama this week reminded many of the Miracle ‘69 Mets, the Mookie Wilson ground ball that got past Bill Buckner in 1986 and World Series championships.

I knew the Yankees were a cinch for the postseason with the exception of their ups and downs that are a part of a long 162-game season. They begin their ALDS best-of-five with the Kansas City Royals in the Bronx early Saturday evening, their next step to their first World Series since 2009.

But the Mets? Who would have thought.

As a lifelong Mets fan, many say the skepticism here has more rooting interest than what goes on in the Bronx, but rookie manager Carlos Mendoza has been pushing the right buttons.

This wild card era of baseball has shown anything is possible. Remember the momentum of last October, Rangers and Diamondbacks and wild card World Series teams. Basically, the Mets have the wild card momentum in October saying that anything is possible. And I listened to longtime Mets broadcaster Howie Rose do the radio call, his voice describing the emotions of the Alonso home run, a storybook finish. A wild card series in Milwaukee and possible storybook season for the Mets, a team looking like that team of destiny.

But the Yankees are also a team of destiny, though their recent postseason history has shown October has not been in their place. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are here in October. The Yankees who haven’t scored more than five runs in a postseason game since game 1 of the 2020 ALDS (Tampa Bay Rays) need more from their lineup, and this time the Astros and Orioles have cleared their path. The Guardians could be in their way with the best bullpen in baseball.

The Yankees faced a Royals team that came on strong with an AL wild card two-game series sweep over the Orioles and with a starting rotation fit for the postseason. The Royals will send Michael Wacha to the mound in game 1 and Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA, 1-0 postseason) in the Bronx. And potential AL Cy Young Award winner Seth Lugo awaits the Yankees when the series resumes Tuesday evening in Kansas City.

“I’ll take Aaron Judge against just about anyone in any day,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone when asked about the AL Home run and RBI leader facing Royals starter Michael Wacha. Judge, though hitless in eight-at-bats against Lugo, is 1-for-18 facing Wacha.

It’s the postseason matchups. It’s October, and yes anything is possible in what has become a wide open field and a team with momentum could raise the World Series trophy. The Mets after another come from behind win, have that momentum.

That Alonso home run off a Devin Williams changeup was an October moment that possibly provided momentum and the Mets having as good a chance as the Yankees if they advanced. After that, then perhaps we are talking more and more about a Subway World Series in a few weeks.

“Great players, they come through in the clutch, right?” elated Mets owner Steve Cohen said about a player who had been struggling in his contract walk-off year. “Just an incredible moment for him, for the team.”

A home run that could have secured Alonso a lucrative contract and not his last at-bat as a homegrown player. His goal though, like all the Mets is to continue this momentum. They believed all along since a mid-May swoon (11-games under 500) they could be relevant and good enough for a World Series.

The Phillies are in the Mets path, the first time these two division rivals will meet in the postseason. The Mets, though, are taking this step-by-step, and the Yankees are never in their discussion. It’s taking care of business in Philadelphia and returning October postseason baseball to Citi Field next week.

But, I ask: Who doesn’t want a Subway World Series? It is very possible, but the momentum has to continue and the wild card teams seem to have the advantage over the division winners. The Yankees have had a lot of time to discuss strategy since their Sunday season finale in the Bronx.

Hey, it’s a wide open field that remains. New York, New York. Postseason baseball and who would have envisioned the Mets being here in May?

“It’s a dream come true for him,” Mendoza said about Alonso, “and for all of us.”