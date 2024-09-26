Zayas: New York Is His Fight Town

Top Rank Boxing

Xander Zayas is personable and a fighter who has gained popularity. Subtle and a fan favorite, the 22-year-old junior middleweight prospect residing in Miami and from San Juan Puerto Rico, has also adopted New York City as a second home.

Friday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater, Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) is the co-main event of a Top Rank ESPN televised Boxing card, a fourth time fighting at the venue and in a city he calls home. He has yet to lose a fight and opposes 27-year old Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KO’s) a hard puncher from Tijuana, Mexico.

Top Rank has continued to slowly place Zayas in proper fights, a talent they signed at the age of 16. Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has a history of milking prospects for their proper time. Zayas is quickly moving up the ladder and Sosa is the next test.

Title fights could be on the horizon, though Arum has not committed to anything for his young prospect and at times that could cause friction, though not with Zayas. He is patient and admits there is plenty of time.

But a win Friday night in New York City and again there will be talk. Zayas could receive an opportunity for that championship fight, one that could take him to a real challenge in the competitive 154-pound division. In June, at the Theater, he won a wide and 10-round unanimous decision over Patrick Teixeira, a test that he conquered. He adjusted well against a southpaw opponent last time.

“We are adjusting for a fighter who applies a lot of pressure and throws lots of punches,” Zayas said this week. “It’s all about being smart, sticking to the game plan, and listening to my corner.”

He does listen to his corner. He also gets the juices flowing when a capacity crowd of New York and natives from Puerto Rico at the Theater provides support. They cheer loudly and encourage him to throw punches to the body, a left that can be devastating and quick. New York has become that second home and something he witnessed more at his last fight, an evening prior to the annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade. The next day he marched along on top of a float along 5th Avenue and they continued to cheer their newest boxing sensation.

However it’s all about boxing and becoming a champion, representing Puerto Rico where many champions have become icons and enshrined in the Hall of Fame up in Canastota, NY. He could be there soon as a champion and patience to him is a virtue, that step-by-step process.

“Right now, we’re focusing more on conditioning, being at 100 percent all the time,” Zayas said. “Not losing focus at any point during the fight. We’re all working on being ready to fight on the inside when I need to and boxing on the outside when it’s time to box.”

In other words, Zayas comes to fight. His opponent will come at him and he studies as he goes along, but a good defensive fighter as he is knows how to target an opponent. He also knows when to throw the right punch that has either led to a KO or score points on the judges scorecards.

Though Zayas has that quick speed and ability to quickly finish off an opponent, Sosa again will be a tough task and can also throw punches with ability to withstand the power. He has renowned trainer Robert Garcia in the corner.

“I’m a Mexican fighter, and I think that’s how I started my career,” Sosa says. “Being a fighter who throws lots of punches. But thank God I’ve had the opportunity to work with very good trainers who have helped me improve.

He said, “Xander knows how to adapt. I also know how to adapt, and I think that will make this fight very exciting.”

Surely both fighters will throw a lot of punches as a prelude to the main event that includes Sandy Ryan opposing Mikaela Mayer, two females in a long awaited fight for Sandy Ryan’s WBO welterweight title.

The night, though, will belong to Zayas. It’s New York City again and the second time in four months again at the Garden. He did not disappoint over 5,500 fans back in June. In control from the beginning, he took care of business with a 10-round unanimous decision retaining the NABF and NABO Junior Middleweight championships, though more importantly took that extra step.

He said about that fight “It’s an honor for me, it’s something I never try to put out there, I let the fans do that,” about being considered by fans to be the face of Puerto Rican boxing. “They’ll do that but for me I just gotta keep fighting and stay focused.”

His focus is Friday night, though Zayas hardly has an issue with an eye on his opponent. It’s the New York atmosphere and in the ring at Madison Square Garden also. Zayas loves visiting the city in between fights, enjoys the sites and of course the Spanish cuisine. The success ratio also has made the city his second home and Top Rank is always looking to book him as the main event at the Garden on Puerto Rican National Parade weekend.

Arum milked Miguel Cotto, the first and only four-division champion from Puerto Rico who sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City numerous times. Cotto was a mainstay and headline fighter who defended his championships during the annual eve of the Puerto Rican National Parade.

“It’s exciting to be heading back to New York,” Zayas said. “Every time I can feel more of the love and support from the people who want me in the city that never sleeps. It’s something special.”

Rich Mancuso: X (Twitter) @Ring786 Facebook,com.Rich Mancuso

Watch Keep It In The Ring Thursday evening live 8PM ET with Rich Mancuso for boxing, MMA, Pro wrestling analysis with latest news. Logon @YouTube @Rich Mancuso and Facebook @Keep It In The Ring page. Subscribe and comment.