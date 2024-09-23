Mets Need Two More

NYSportsdaywire

The Mets needed Francisco Lindor but handled their business without him again Sunday night as they scored an important 2-1 win over the Phillies. They took three-of-four from the first place Phils and delayed their division clinching celebration. Citi Field was robust and loud for the third straight night.

With a two-game lead over the Braves, all they need to do now is win two of three down in Atlanta at their house of horrors that has ruined postseason plans in the past to secure at least the third NL wild card. But this is a different Mets team under manager Carlos Mendoza, even as Lindor continues to nurse a bad back.

Different in years past when they were close and a pitch or something out of the ordinary would spoil their plan for October baseball. There are difference makers this time that can deliver two wins beginning Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Jose Iglesias is a difference. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the first inning last night and continues to get on base. Brandon Nimmo (1 for 4) launched a first pitch leadoff solo home run in the sixth inning that gave the Mets a lead they never relinquished. The home run came off former Mets righthander Zack Wheeler, a premier pitcher in the NL with 16 wins and 2.56 ERA.

Tylor Megill (4.0 IP, 4H, 2 walks, 6 K’s) and the bullpen was the difference. So was Edwin Diaz with his second career six-out save after 2.0 innings of scoreless relief. This was the difference and providing more confidence about ending their misery in Atlanta.

It was the regular season finale at Citi Field but the Mets say there will be more baseball played there in October. Momentum in late September has a way of getting you to October and the Mets after this thrilling win said to their fans they will return to Citi Field. They will have to win two and then it will be determined who is next in what is considered a wide open race to the postseason.

Regardless, there was that playoff atmosphere in Queens. Nimmo has become the cheerleader and encouraged fans to pack the ballpark and they came with two consecutive sellouts. Citi Field has not had this atmosphere since their last trip to the World Series in 2015. It was louder than their NL wild card series loss to the Padres in 2022.

“This is playoff atmosphere, playoff baseball and really you see how much more every pitch means in these games,” Nimmo said. “These guys are just rising to the challenge and it’s just a beautiful thing to see.”

An atmosphere the Mets said is bound to return. but the Braves have to be handled first to secure their position. The Padres, who are leading the NL wild card standings and the Diamondbacks, where the Mets hold the tiebreaker for the second spot, are likely the obstacles to get more baseball at Citi Field.

They could meet the NL Central winner Brewers in the wild card round, a team they finish off the season with next weekend in Milwaukee. It’s a season ending three-game series that will determine seedings and pairings for the post season.

To the Mets, it’s taking care of business and they continued to do that with their first series win against the Phillies this season at a time when momentum is so important in vying for a spot in the postseason.

Can they beat the Braves this time around and get that first step to their quest of playing more baseball at Citi Field in October? Sunday, the Braves narrowly avoided a series loss to the last place Marlins that left them two games behind the Mets and Diamondbacks for that final NL wild card, but they’ve been struggling down the stretch.

“This was such a gritty team win,” said Pete Alonso amidst speculation this could have been his final game at Citi Field in his walk-off contract year. “This is what our identity is. We fight and scratch for every pitch, every out. A game like today really shows the character and who we are, who the 2024 Mets are.”

A character that this Mets team has continued to display since overcoming a time in May when they were 11-games under .500 and were supposedly never going to answer the bell, but they have responded to overcoming a loss. Mendoza pushes the right buttons and said this was the expected Diaz moment for a six-out save in late September with a meaningful game.

And they have responded with the adversity of not having Lindor who hopes to be back in the lineup come Tuesday. Though this time the Mets are going to Atlanta firing on all cylinders as compared to their previous teams that collapsed

Rookie Luisangel Acuna (11-for-29 .379), three home runs in 30 plate appearances has responded with Iglesias (.419 .978 OPS) dating to September 6, so there are differences. And it probably comes down to these three games with the Braves. Away from Citi Field, the Mets are confident.

Beat the Braves and as Nimmo said, “our goal is to be back here and playing playoff baseball in October.”