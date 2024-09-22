Messi Ties NYCFC

Ernesto Diaz

What the MLS envisions for a league that thrives with an Apple TV multi-million streaming network contract are sellout crowds and enthusiasm. And they have Lionel Messi, an international star who draws interest and packs venues.

And with 44,738 fans at Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon, the sellout crowd saw the star. Messi and his Eastern conference leading Inter Miami FC team left the Bronx with a 1-1 draw against NYCFC. A win for the league and also for NYCFC.

Their lone goal in the 95th minute of stoppage time on a quick header to the center, the first career score for James Sands that secured a point in the standings.

Not the three points for NYCFC, winless in their last nine matches (0-3-6) however a victory for the league and for NYCFC. It was their first sellout in the history of the seven-year franchise at a home venue that includes Citi Field in Flushing Queens and Red Bull Arena in Harrison New Jersey.

Regardless of the outcome, surely it is Messi making an impact. NYCFC officials were anticipating the sellout, a crowd that was cheering for Messi who spent most of his playing time on the pitch. He was aggressive and got plenty of cheers from the home crowd. Not surprising when an international star comes to town.

Though NYCFC needed a decisive win coming off a 5-1 loss Wednesday evening to division rival Philadelphia, this was their final game of the season in the Bronx prior to the MLS postseason where they are certain to be placed as one of nine seeds out of the east.

You asked the fans, they came to see Messi. They wrote his name on the back of shirts, regardless of rooting interest for the home team. Messi is a draw and Miami invested a lot of money to assure they would play before sell out crowds. He has overcome an ankle injury sustained during Leagues Cup play that kept him out of the lineup for a month. He is one of the instrumental pieces for their first place standing.

The tie, though, denied Miami an opportunity to pursue the MLS Supporters’ Shield and the regular season points record of 73. But for the MLS, NYCFC, and Miami this was a win all-around as the league received some needed exposure because Messi came to town, with New York a leading market for the MLS.

“I hope they enjoyed the game,” commented NYCFC coach Nick Cushing about the fans. “I hope we played attacking football. I hope they see the level of the league is exciting. These were two teams that were both attacking each other in an end-to-end-game.”

He said he was proud of the fans. The NYCFC fan base that came to see Messi also shouted out the cheers when Miami was on attack. This is what MLS competition is when fans from both sides are involved from the first whistle to the last, and perhaps NYCFC needs to sign an international player with the magnitude Messi brings.

Miami’s Leo Campana scored in the 75th minute on assists from Messi and Jordi Alba. NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese was aggressive, at times looking up at the big crowd and taking in the moment. He, too, was disappointed they could not come out with the win but excited about what Messi has delivered to the league.

“Showed our fight tonight, coming back,” he said. “Showed our mentality how much we wanted it. I think it’s great for the league to continue to grow bringing these players in at this point in their careers. A game like this shows quality for the most time it’s real soccer to football.”

He said the 2 pm start time also serviced the league. A Saturday afternoon and global audience that watched Messi with two of the top teams who eventually will vie for the MLS Cup.

Though it was Messi that gathered attention, NYCFC and their efforts to secure more points and get a decisive win was also significant. They have huge games coming up with the rival Red Bulls and Cincinnati, teams also looking for position in the Eastern conference with NYCFC 7th and behind both.

“We have big fixtures coming up,”said forward Kevin O’Toole. “We’ll take this one in the back pocket and move forward. So to come away with a point in that environment against a star-studded team is huge, and I think it’ll propel us for the next four matches.”

Matches also without the emphasis of opposing and stopping Lionel Messi. And a league that envisioned this Messi coming to town as a success with more to come.

