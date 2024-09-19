Ready For Messi After NYCFC Loss

Cruz Soto

This was not NYCFC sending a message to Eastern Conference division leader Miami or to superstar Lionel Messi when they visit Yankee Stadium Saturday afternoon. NYCFC remained winless in their last eight matches after their 5-1 loss to Philadelphia Wednesday evening in the Bronx.

And they were never in this one from the beginning, a tough road to overcome. In the first 15 minutes the Union scored, and the goals continued to get past Matt Freese, the second time in franchise history five goals were scored against NYCFC.

It was the most goals against NYCFC this season and against an MLS Eastern division opponent. And with their loss, an opportunity to move up a notch to fourth place in the standings went out the window. A higher seed could guarantee home playoff games where NYCFC has been difficult to beat.

They have not won a game in league play since a 2-2 victory against CF Montreal at Citi Field on July 3.

The players said they weren’t looking ahead to Messi and Miami. This time of year though surrendering five goals at home is not expected. They were outplayed from the beginning and could not find a way to overcome their largest deficit of the season.

“I have complete confidence in this group and have the complete confidence that we can get results because we’ve shown it throughout the season,” coach Nick Cushing said. “I don’t disagree that we’re without winning eight. However, you can address that up how you like. Six of the games were away, only two of them we lost.”

He was referring to his team and their ability to bounce back. Though four of the six mentioned resulted in a draw, one point as opposed to three in the standings, a loss to Chicago almost went their way.

But this was not NYCFC at home, the remaining 19,153 booed their team off the pitch and they rarely do. Yes, it was a negative type of evening all-around for NYCFC.

Difficult to understand this loss, then again, this time of year and down the stretch players can feel the rigors. They get sloppy, tired, but NYCFC refuses to claim they are feeling that way. They have the ability to bounce back Saturday afternoon, but will have to do it against Messi and a Miami team that scores with defense to prevent goals.

Messi a Factor? That all depends on how much time he is on the pitch. Wednesday evening his team tied Atlanta, 2-2. Messi was not in the lineup and came off the bench midway in the first half. Chances are in New York he will get the start because it’s his MLS debut in the Bronx. NYCFC is expecting a record home crowd of 40,000 plus with record ticket prices to see him.

But according to midfielder Kevin O’Toole, this is not about Messi. It’s about rebounding and letting this latest loss go.

“We have to move on from this one quickly because it’s a short week now,” he said. “The focus now is to recover and get our minds right for a big one on Saturday. We know the talent that Miami brings and it’s going to be a fun environment on Saturday. We want to make amends for our fans and prove to ourselves that we’re a top team and we can compete with the best.”

The philosophy of the coach has always been winning. All along Cushing has been optimistic and has brought that attitude of being the best, a discussion that gets little resistance. NYCFC knows their accomplishments and perhaps this was one of those bad nights.

“I think it’s important for us to know that we have strongness together, and when we’re playing at our best, that’s what we do,” Freese said. “It’s never a time to give up on yourself. We have to stick together, but we also have to push each other and hold each other accountable. Finding that balance is really important.”

So Saturday afternoon, during a short turnaround, Cushing expects his team to give that push. A loss to Miami will not diminish their playoff chances, that’s almost a guarantee unless there is a complete collapse. It’s Miami and Messi that becomes a concern.

“The most important part is the character of the group and the character of the individuals and how we react to it.” Cushing said. “I’m certain, confident, and 100 percent believe that the character and the spirit of this group is hurting now, and the only way to pick ourselves up is to react.”

And react is what NYCFC has to confront because Messi and Miami are coming to the Bronx.

Rich Mancuso: X (Twitter) @Ring786 Facebook.com Rich Mancuso