Canelo Legacy: But Berlanga Says Upset

Saturday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas it’s about Canelo Alvarez, the super middleweight champion (168) who holds all the titles except the IBF, which is what the boxing world awaits. Canelo is the face of boxing and chooses who and when he fights to defend his titles.

Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, NY and with Puerto Rican heritage says he will stop the streak and put a halt to the Alvarez legacy, though many in boxing don’t give him a chance as a heavy underdog. Regardless, it’s a Canelo Alvarez night and boxing will pay attention, as fans always do.

Berlanga, a sensation who had that auspicious beginning of 16 consecutive knockouts that got stopped under the Top Rank Boxing banner, got the opportunity. He signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn, a promoter who used boxing politics to get his fighter his biggest payday.

Well deserved for the 27-year-old Berlanga, though not in that category of a fly-by-night fighter who can punch hard. But to many he is outmatched and Berlanga says he has haters with this opportunity. On the contrary, he has many supporters as many say he will be the next Alvarez victim to go down and continue his legacy. Perhaps he can pull the upset. Berlanga has ability or he would not be in the ring with Alvarez.

“I’m a knockout artist,” Berlanga said Wednesday. “Every fighter wants the knockout. We know he’s a legend and we can’t just go swing for the fences. We have to do it the right way. Sixth round knockout. That’s what we’re going for. But we’re ready for all 12 rounds if we have to.”

12-rounds would be a bonanza for Amazon Prime, DAZN PPV, and PPV.com, distributors of the fight and a card also stacked with an all-star undercard that includes two-time champion Danny Garcia, seeking a third title who is attempting to dethrone WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara. And “Rolly” Romero needs a win versus Manuel Jaimes (10 rounds) to have another chance at regaining a portion of the junior welterweight titles, (140) a division that is complex and with hype that Alvarez delivers.

The spectacle though is always about Alvarez, a pay-per-view and box office draw at 34-years of age. He is the marquee name and surpassed the million PPV plateau four times in earning hundreds of millions of dollars. The Mexican icon is compared to Julio Caesar Chavez, the Hall of Famer but Alvarez still has not surpassed his popularity.

And to Alvarez this is not a fight about the Mexico-Puerto Rico boxing rivalry, a history that has included Chavez versus the late Hector Camacho or Oscar De La Hoya opposing Felix Trinidad. All Boxing Hall of Fame inductees. Alvarez will be a unanimous first ballot choice when he decides to retire.

Instead, this is about a legacy and the fight with Berlanga. Unless the unpredictable world of boxing decides to change the outcome, these two won’t meet again. It’s a fight Alvarez chose, Hearn using his clout, and the alphabet sanctioning groups approved.

Then again this is boxing politics and who says no to the biggest draw and superstar in the sport. Alvarez is in that rival category with 154-pound champion Terence Crawford to determine who is best pound-for-pound and that is always talked about as a potential mega fight.

Berlanga, 27 years old will prove he belongs in the ring with an icon, and he has not backed down from saying the legacy will end. Many though don’t believe in Berlanga, but like every fighter, he has an opportunity to pull the upset.

Alvarez has reportedly turned down $30 million to fight Crawford in Saudi Arabia. His claim was disrespect coming from the Kings and Princes (Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki) who has a command on the sport because of the money they offer promoters to stage mega fights. I call them Kings and Princes, not out of disrespect, but the fact they have the money to throw around to fighters and promoters.

Basically they are delivering fights to the fans and a debut in Los Angeles last month with Crawford, a mega fight card that sold out, also resulting in more subscriptions for DAZN the streaming network.

Alvarez said, “I respect everyone, but I don’t appreciate the way (Turki) is speaking. It’s his problem, not my problem. I didn’t ask for a fight. If he wants a fight, he needs to do it my way and not his way.”

And that my friends is the power of Canelo Alvarez, his own promoter and in many ways good for the sport because he fights two times a year on Cinco de Mayo weekend in May and again in September. He is a spectacle, exciting with a devastating body punch, and opponents still can’t figure out how to beat him.

Alvarez (61-2-2,39 K0s) is reputed and an all-time great with the way he does business in and out of the ring. Basically he has a hold on the 168-pound division except for the IBF title that was stripped because he would not meet their mandatory opponent.

Though the fight he avoids is defending against David Benavidez, the power puncher, a fighter, boxing experts and many say Alvarez can’t defeat. It’s not the millions thrown around with that possible fight that can still happen, rather Canelo trying to preserve his legacy because Benavidez is one that can dethrone him of the titles.

However, Benavidez has moved on and is eyeing championships now in his campaign as a light heavyweight to unify those titles. Alvarez said he would fight Benavidez, again the money he says has to be over $350 million and the Kings and Princes have consented they are ready to make an offer.

Alvarez will not fight Benavidez at 175. His legacy was damaged a bit when he lost a unanimous 12-round to the champion Dmitri Bivol in May of 2022, a catch fight of sorts as Alvarez attempted to become a five-division champion. A rematch he says would only come at 168, something Bivol has not turned down.

Again, it is always in the hands of Canelo Alvarez and that will be seen Saturday night. He gets the win as expected and the legacy continues. Good for boxing, yes he is. Berlanga (22-0, 17 K0’) is not thinking about a loss and eyes to end this legacy, landing a punch that will catch Alvarez.

Prediction: Alvarez via TKO round 10

Latest Odds:

Alvarez – 2000

Berlanga- +950

Over/Under: 8.5 rounds (-120/-120

Alvarez scores 1 or more knockdowns- -400 parlay with over 6 rounds

Berlanga knocked down rounds 1-6: listed FanDuel is -115.

Rest In Peace Coach AL: Many did not know Al Artola, a New York boxing trainer, a coach and mentor to so many young aspiring fighters who won Golden Gloves championships and later turned professional.

I knew him for his passion and knowledge, old school at his best. Devotion to fighters that became his family, also with the boxing fraternity that can be ugly. We met years ago at the Morris Park Boxing Gym in the Bronx, a time when I was a rookie reporter. He taught me much, schooled me about what I didn’t know.

Al passed away at the age of 82 this week. He had been fighting to the end. A legend to many. Old school trainer in a sport that is all new.

RIP my friend.

