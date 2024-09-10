The New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sep 10, at 5:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada. David Peterson, with a NRFI record of 16-1, will pitch against Chris Bassitt, who holds an 18-10 NRFI record. NRFI betting odds are set at -130, while YRFI odds are at -105, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The game day forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 70°F, impacting the MLB betting landscape for those focusing on NRFI/YRFI markets.

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI odds

The betting odds for the MLB game between the Mets and Blue Jays show a preference for NRFI at -130, indicating a higher probability that there will be no run in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI is at -105, suggesting a slightly lower chance for a run in the first inning. Calculated probabilities based on these odds give NRFI a 56.5% chance and YRFI a 51.2% chance.

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Mets and Blue Jays have both have proven records when it comes to preventing opponents from early scoring opportunities. David Peterson has allowed just a single run in a first inning this year, favoring Mets betting odds in this matchup. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt has allowed 10 yes-runs and prevented 18. Look for both teams to add another no run first inning to their season records tonight.

Mets vs. Blue Jays Pitching Matchup

Chris Bassitt (R) (TOR) Stat David Peterson (L) (NYM) 18-10 NRFI/YRFI Record 16-1 22.2% K% 18.8% 8.4% BB% 9.3% 1.43 WHIP 1.31 1.03 HR/9 0.73

David Peterson for the Mets shows a NRFI/YRFI record of 16-1 with a WHIP of 1.31, K% of 18.8, BB% of 9.3, and HR/9 of 0.73. Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays counters with a NRFI/YRFI record of 18-10, WHIP of 1.43, K% of 22.2, BB% of 8.4, and HR/9 of 1.03. Both pitchers have demonstrated solid control and the ability to limit home runs, crucial for NRFI/YRFI betting odds in the MLB.

Peterson’s performance against right-handed hitters shows a WHIP of 1.41 and K% of 16.3, while Bassitt excels with a WHIP of 1.16 and K% of 25.7 against righties. Peterson’s stats indicate a stronger performance against left-handed batters, with a lower WHIP of 1.04 and higher K% of 29.4. Both pitchers’ abilities to adjust their performance based on the batter’s profile are key factors for MLB betting enthusiasts considering NRFI/YRFI odds.

David Peterson Split Stats

Away Stat Home 23.4% K% 14.8% 10% BB% 8.7% 1.37 WHIP 1.27 0.81 HR/9 0.67

Away Stat Home 29.4% K% 16.3% 3.9% BB% 11.5% 1.04 WHIP 1.41 1.08 HR/9 0.61

Chris Bassitt Split Stats

Away Stat Home 23% K% 21.1% 8.4% BB% 8.4% 1.46 WHIP 1.38 1.20 HR/9 0.81

Away Stat Home 19.9% K% 25.7% 11.1% BB% 6% 1.72 WHIP 1.16 1.67 HR/9 0.44

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Record

Mets NRFI: 76.39%

Mets YRFI: 23.61%

Mets Opponent NRFI: 79.17%

Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.83%

Blue Jays NRFI: 73.79%

Blue Jays YRFI: 26.21%

Blue Jays Opponent NRFI: 71.72%

Blue Jays Opponent YRFI: 28.28%

Mets Lineup vs. Chris Bassitt (R)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso show promise against right-handers with a .371 and .358 wOBA respectively, indicating potential for early runs. Mark Vientos stands out with a .434 wOBA and .287 ISO, highlighting his power against right-hand pitching. The Mets’ lineup, with Lindor’s and Alonso’s power, could exploit Bassitt’s 1.03 HR/9 rate, making them a critical focus for MLB betting enthusiasts.

Blue Jays Lineup vs. David Peterson (L)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. poses a significant threat with a .394 wOBA and .220 ISO against lefties, potentially challenging Peterson’s .73 HR/9. George Springer and Daulton Varsho offer depth, but their strikeout rates might play into Peterson’s 18.8 K%. For bettors analyzing MLB odds, Guerrero’s performance against left-handers is a key factor, given Peterson’s 1.31 WHIP and struggles with control indicated by a 9.3 BB%.

These insights provide MLB fans and bettors with a concise pregame understanding of the upcoming matchup, focusing on key statistics relevant to MLB betting odds.