Mets vs. Blue Jays No Run/Yes Run First Inning Preview: Sept. 10 Odds, Prediction, Pitching Matchup, & Stats

Published: Sep 10, 2024
Updated: Sep 10, 2024
The New York Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sep 10, at 5:07 p.m. at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada. David Peterson, with a NRFI record of 16-1, will pitch against Chris Bassitt, who holds an 18-10 NRFI record. NRFI betting odds are set at -130, while YRFI odds are at -105, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The game day forecast predicts scattered clouds with a high of 70°F, impacting the MLB betting landscape for those focusing on NRFI/YRFI markets.

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI odds

The betting odds for the MLB game between the Mets and Blue Jays show a preference for NRFI at -130, indicating a higher probability that there will be no run in the first inning. Conversely, YRFI is at -105, suggesting a slightly lower chance for a run in the first inning. Calculated probabilities based on these odds give NRFI a 56.5% chance and YRFI a 51.2% chance.

  • FanDuel YRFI: -105
  • FanDuel NRFI: -120

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Prediction

The Mets and Blue Jays have both have proven records when it comes to preventing opponents from early scoring opportunities. David Peterson has allowed just a single run in a first inning this year, favoring Mets betting odds in this matchup. Meanwhile, Chris Bassitt has allowed 10 yes-runs and prevented 18. Look for both teams to add another no run first inning to their season records tonight.

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Prediction: NRFI (-120)

Mets vs. Blue Jays Pitching Matchup

Chris Bassitt (R) (TOR)StatDavid Peterson (L) (NYM)
18-10NRFI/YRFI Record16-1
22.2%K%18.8%
8.4%BB%9.3%
1.43WHIP1.31
1.03HR/90.73

David Peterson for the Mets shows a NRFI/YRFI record of 16-1 with a WHIP of 1.31, K% of 18.8, BB% of 9.3, and HR/9 of 0.73. Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays counters with a NRFI/YRFI record of 18-10, WHIP of 1.43, K% of 22.2, BB% of 8.4, and HR/9 of 1.03. Both pitchers have demonstrated solid control and the ability to limit home runs, crucial for NRFI/YRFI betting odds in the MLB.

Peterson’s performance against right-handed hitters shows a WHIP of 1.41 and K% of 16.3, while Bassitt excels with a WHIP of 1.16 and K% of 25.7 against righties. Peterson’s stats indicate a stronger performance against left-handed batters, with a lower WHIP of 1.04 and higher K% of 29.4. Both pitchers’ abilities to adjust their performance based on the batter’s profile are key factors for MLB betting enthusiasts considering NRFI/YRFI odds.

David Peterson Split Stats

AwayStatHome
23.4%K%14.8%
10%BB%8.7%
1.37WHIP1.27
0.81HR/90.67
AwayStatHome
29.4%K%16.3%
3.9%BB%11.5%
1.04WHIP1.41
1.08HR/90.61

Chris Bassitt Split Stats

AwayStatHome
23%K%21.1%
8.4%BB%8.4%
1.46WHIP1.38
1.20HR/90.81
AwayStatHome
19.9%K%25.7%
11.1%BB%6%
1.72WHIP1.16
1.67HR/90.44

Mets vs. Blue Jays NRFI/YRFI Record

  • Mets NRFI: 76.39%
  • Mets YRFI: 23.61%
  • Mets Opponent NRFI: 79.17%
  • Mets Opponent YRFI: 20.83%
  • Blue Jays NRFI: 73.79%
  • Blue Jays YRFI: 26.21%
  • Blue Jays Opponent NRFI: 71.72%
  • Blue Jays Opponent YRFI: 28.28%

Mets Lineup vs. Chris Bassitt (R)

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso show promise against right-handers with a .371 and .358 wOBA respectively, indicating potential for early runs. Mark Vientos stands out with a .434 wOBA and .287 ISO, highlighting his power against right-hand pitching. The Mets’ lineup, with Lindor’s and Alonso’s power, could exploit Bassitt’s 1.03 HR/9 rate, making them a critical focus for MLB betting enthusiasts.

Blue Jays Lineup vs. David Peterson (L)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. poses a significant threat with a .394 wOBA and .220 ISO against lefties, potentially challenging Peterson’s .73 HR/9. George Springer and Daulton Varsho offer depth, but their strikeout rates might play into Peterson’s 18.8 K%. For bettors analyzing MLB odds, Guerrero’s performance against left-handers is a key factor, given Peterson’s 1.31 WHIP and struggles with control indicated by a 9.3 BB%.

These insights provide MLB fans and bettors with a concise pregame understanding of the upcoming matchup, focusing on key statistics relevant to MLB betting odds.

