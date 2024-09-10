The New York Jets faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Week 1. The game took place on Monday, Sep 9, at 6:15 PM at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers won with a final score of 32-19 on Monday Night Football.

Jets vs 49ers Week 1 recap

The 49ers emerged victorious in their Week 1 matchup against the Jets with a final score of 32-19. Key performances from players like Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Jordan Mason were instrumental in their win. The Jets, despite their loss, showed potential with notable performances from Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall. Bettors should keep an eye on the Jets’ odds for future games, as they have the potential to improve. The 49ers, on the other hand, have set a strong foundation for the season with their dominant performance in Week 1.

Key players for the Jets included Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 167 yards with 1 passing touchdown and 21 passing attempts. Tyrod Taylor added 36 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown on 8 attempts. The Jets’ leading receivers were Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson, each with 6 receptions. Breece Hall contributed 68 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

For the 49ers, Brock Purdy led the offense with 231 passing yards on 29 attempts. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jauan Jennings each had 5 receptions. The 49ers’ rushing attack was spearheaded by Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo, who combined for 180 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. George Kittle added 4 receptions for 40 yards.

No significant injuries were reported that impacted the game.

NY Jets vs 49ers betting odds & results

The Jets odds were set at +162, indicating they were the underdogs. Despite the odds, the Jets showed some promise with key performances from players like Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall. Rodgers threw for 167 yards and 1 touchdown, while Hall rushed for 68 yards and 1 touchdown. The Jets’ defense also made notable contributions with three sacks from Sauce Gardner, Micheal Clemons, and Tony Adams.

Offensive and defensive team stats for Jets vs 49ers

The Jets’ offense accumulated 266 total yards, including 68 rushing yards and 198 passing yards. They scored 3 touchdowns — 1 rushing and 2 passing. The Jets’ defense allowed 401 yards of total offense from the 49ers, including 180 rushing yards and 221 passing yards. The 49ers scored 2 rushing touchdowns and 6 field goals.

The 49ers’ offense was more productive, accumulating 401 total yards. They rushed for 180 yards and passed for 221 yards. The 49ers’ defense limited the Jets to 266 total yards and forced 1 interception. The 49ers’ special teams also contributed significantly, making 6 field goals.

Notable player performances for Jets vs 49ers

Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ quarterback, completed 21 of 29 passes for 167 yards and 1 touchdown. Tyrod Taylor also contributed with 36 passing yards and 1 touchdown on 8 attempts. Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson were the leading receivers, each with 6 receptions. Breece Hall led the rushing attack with 68 yards and 1 touchdown.

Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ quarterback, completed 29 of 37 passes for 231 yards. Deebo Samuel Sr. and Jauan Jennings were the leading receivers, each with 5 receptions. Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo led the rushing attack, combining for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. George Kittle added 4 receptions for 40 yards.

Jets odds and future outlook

The Jets odds for this game were +162, indicating they were underdogs at NY sportsbooks. Despite the loss, the Jets showed potential in their offensive and defensive plays. Their next game against the Tennessee Titans will be crucial for them to bounce back. Bettors should keep an eye on the Jets odds for future games, as they have the potential to improve.