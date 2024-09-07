There’s More Than The Jets-Niners Building Anticipation.

The wait is almost over.

Or is it?

One of the most anticipated season openers in Jets’ history is almost upon us.

You have to go back to the season opener in 1969 to see if the Jets could take the first steps toward winning another Super Bowl; the late ‘70s opener when fellow Alabama quarterback Richard Todd could be the team’s next Namath; or the Rex Ryan’s post-championship game years to see if they could finish the job the following season.

We’ve seen all of the preseason highlight reels and been inundated with numerous articles and TV shows.

This one in San Francisco has the unique mix of anticipation and anxiety. Keep in mind, thought, it is just one game.

Regardless, seemingly endless questions cross our minds. As far as the game, the Jets look like a lively 4-point underdog.

How will Aaron Rodgers perform, and will he escape injury this time around?

How will the Jets’ revamped offense line with two aged tackles perform, and can they adequately protect Rodgers?

Will edge rusher Hasson Reddick sign before Monday night, or will he remain in limbo?

Will Breece Hall have a breakout game like he did in last year’s opener and set the tone for the rest of the season?

Can the Jets take advantage of 49ers’ left tackle Trent Williams just returning after a contract holdout, as well as running back Christian McCaffrey just coming back to full strength?

There are plenty of questions to be answered in one of the most overall awaited Monday Night season openers. We saw that the Chiefs and Ravens will be in the hunt for the AFC crown.

It is enthralling to think about all of the possible offensive weapons surrounding Rodgers and the thought of the team’s defense playing up to their capabilities.

Win or lose, though, let’s not cast any lots on this Jets’ team yet.

Instead, it is a matter of this cast staying healthy. If they can, we’ll see some productive results down the road.

Still, most of us are focusing all of our attention, hopes, and dreams on Monday night. Take Jets and the points, though.

It’s Game One of the long script ahead, and it won’t be your “same old Jets.”