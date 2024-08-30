Will the Jets Leave Their Heart in San Francisco?

So, where are these Jets?

They will be on the prime-time stage Monday night in San Francisco, and the Jets’ world as well as the other football world are awaiting the debut of Aaron Rodgers.

There has been some drama with the ongoing saga of the Hassan Reddick situation. Jets’ GM Joe Dougals apparently will hold his ground and wait until Reddick decides to report sometime next week.

If he doesn’t, the Jets will still be in good shape. However, every day one thinks about how the Jets allowed Bryce Huff to walk to the Eagles when they easily could have signed him off a good season. Recent draft picks Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald have looked good during the summer, and he can certainly step into the role.

On the surface, Reddick is an upgrade, but Douglas had to be aware of the potential headache he was inheriting.

There also was the recent good news about wide receiver Mike Williams, who will be ready for next Monday night. Williams gives the Jets a viable second option and a down-the field threat.

Expectations are Gotham-size for running back Breece Hall, who the Jets believe can hit the 1,500-yard mark as well as be a pass-catching threat. Rookie Braelon Allen has been the talk of the camp, and he and Hall will look to form the old ground-and-pound from the Rex Ryan days.

My biggest beef is not allowing Rodgers any time during the preseason. Yes, I know he has a bad ankle and is 40 years old. There are plenty of you out there who didn’t want to see him play.

I would have liked to have seen Rodgers get a series or two to just get the rust off. He has looked good, but we still don’t know

Veteran safety Chuck Clark is the new addition from the Ravens for a Jets’ secondary that needs to increase their turnover ratio this fall.

Then there is head coach Robert Saleh, whose honeymoon period is over, and it’s playoffs or out the door. Saleh has all the ingredients needed to piece together a playoff push.

Aside from another major catastrophe, the Jets appeared set. They have one of the more reliable kickers in Greg Zuerlein.

This long-awaited Roders-lead season is almost here. The Reddick issue should be resolved this week.

Hopefully, they won’t leave their heart in San Francisco.