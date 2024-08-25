The Yellow Card Cost NYCFC

Cruz Soto

This was almost certain to be three points for NYCFC Saturday evening at Citi Field as they resumed MLS play after failing to advance in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Fifth place in the Eastern Conference and with eight matches remaining, they are almost certain to be competing for the MLS Cup.

And after two first half goals from Alonso Martinez in the span of seven minutes, it was certain three points was a guarantee. NYCFC was in control and the Chicago Fire could not find the net. But there was that collapse in the 78th minute and three minutes of stoppage time.

Chicago caught fire at Citi Field and scored that first goal after trailing 2-0. Then the ultimate and wrong way to give up the certain three points, a careless yellow card and Chicago evened the score.

Good for one point and the 2-2 draw, but in this league and positioning for the playoffs it was NYCFC that was looking for the three points, Instead the one point is not as good as three and in many ways this was a loss.

A costly way to let this one get away. Afterwards, they were a team that felt emotions and devastation about the outcome. They will regroup, so they said, and realize what went wrong when Tayvon Gray lifted his arms and committed the blunder of a hand ball which opened a door for the Fire.

Next Saturday at the Columbus Crew is more important and significant in the MLS standings against a team that eliminated NYCFC from the Leagues Cup, but this one with Chicago is a reminder that NYCFC has need for improvement.

“You see tonight from this side of the game that we’re strong, building the game, pressing the game, counter pressing the game and attacking the game.” said coach Nick Cushing. The other side of the game is the side of the game that experiences gives you, that going through those moments gives you, which doesn’t just change overnight. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say that progress is really disheartening and really demotivating, and progress is really difficult in the moment.”

Regardless, this was a gut wrenching way to lose three points. Cushing will never put any of his players under the bus, though Gray was not available for comment and this was a team that was devastated because they dominated the Fire.

Chicago’s Brian Gutierrez capitalized by scoring on a penalty kick for the second time in as many tries this season. He scored his sixth goal of the year overall by sending a right-footed shot past goalie Matt Freese, who then kicked the post in frustration. Before the collapse, Martinez scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season and third time he has scored two or more in a single game.

“I think these things happen in football,” Martinez said through an interpreter. “Now, during the week, we need to see what can be corrected and put it to the test in the next match.”

And not one of those teammates of Gray would put the blame on him, a homegrown player who has improved and earning the confidence of his coach, while also getting more starting time as the season progressed. Martinez said this is football and it happens, but in league play, three points has proved to be significant and can determine a lot on Decision Day in October.

“Ultimately, we didn’t do enough in both boxes to take away the win, and that includes me as head coach,” said Cushing, “We have to look at [tonight’s game] and we have to continue to improve.

Freese said there are no excuses and there were a lot of lessons to be learned about the outcome, something that can also assist NYCFC down the stretch in their position for a high seed in the MLS Cup playoffs. That yellow card gave Chicago a chance. He made his only save of the night in the 33rd minute when stopping what appeared to be a Chicago opportunity to score with a play that went outside the box,

“We kind of stopped playing our game,” he said.” Ultimately, they got a penalty at the end. They didn’t actually create a chance or anything. It was a penalty. Nothing broke down. It was just unfortunate.”

A team that NYCFC has dominated at home undefeated with a record of 8-0-3, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven. At Citi Field, New York City has a record of 2-0-1 against Chicago, with four goals and two goals conceded. But this one got away quickly in those final sequences.

And despite this setback, NYCFC is confident they can compete and win their second MLS Cup in franchise history. But this one got away and it stings, to them it was unacceptable not getting three points in the standings.

“We’ll have to look back at it and figure out,” said midfielder Keaton Parks about the outcome. “It’s unacceptable. Whatever it was, whatever the mistakes were, I don’t think it’s just one issue. It’s collective. People just lose focus and make mistakes, and we just can’t do that.”