Leagues Cup: Point For NYCFC

Ernesto Diaz

The Leagues Cup is a Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX World Cup-style format of 47 clubs from both leagues and different from the Major League Baseball World Baseball Classic played every four years. Different also from other major sports leagues that have a brief all-star break hiatus.

Then again, this group stage event never had intentions of duplicating what other sports leagues display. Major League Soccer continues their initiative of promoting their league and style of play and this concept of a tournament has lived up to expectations with 77 matches scheduled over a month-long period.

Competition and rich cultural heritage exchange inherent in North American soccer are displayed and MLS teams during their hiatus from their league schedules gain a point or three in the standings with a draw or win. A draw that also leads to the penalty shootout which has been a global favorite with soccer fans.

Sunday evening at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NYCFC hosted the first leg and advanced after a goalless two halves and a 5-4 shootout was the difference over Mexican team QRO.

NYCFC got their point in the MLS standings, something coach Nick Cushing said is important even if this is not league play.

“From a totally different league with different styles it’s exciting for the fans and us as coaches.” Cushing said about the Leagues Cup. “An opportunity to win another trophy of course. We break from our MLS season, but we have an opportunity to play doesn’t change.”

He said, “Our goal is to win every game especially at home, create chances. I’m excited the extra point could be pivotal to us so it’s important we got it. We saw what we have to do. The makeup of this competition is exciting.”

Monday evening NYCFC travels to FC Cincinnati in their second match of the group stage, a common opponent from MLS play. It provides another opportunity to advance and possibly host another Leagues Cup game if that can be arranged.

But this was a win that NYCFC looks at as another opportunity to continue their quest, more importantly gaining more momentum when MLS league play resumes. They currently are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and are almost certain to be part of the MLS Cup postseason.

Cushing gave some of his players rest and made some changes with his normal lineup, regardless they created chances with 11 players behind the ball. Forward Talles Magno made his first start this year, his fourth appearance in Leagues Cup play. And goalkeeper Luis Barraza made his first start of the season.

“We have a lot of quality,” he said referring to Barraza who has been a backup to Matt Freese. “To me it’s about improving a lot and making sure we win every time. We continue to work on every stage no matter what the competition is.”

And this is a competition that provides a test. Alonso Martinez, one of NYCFC leading scorers sat on the bench, but his team got proper defensive positions that got them to the shootout. Talles Magno, Julian Fernandez, Maxi Moralez and Mounsef Bakrar were five changes that would not be seen during league play.

Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez, and Hannes Wolf got the night off, not intentional or looking for something to spark an offense. Instead, this is what can be done during the Leagues Cup and provides Cushing a chance to use a different strategy in their drive to win another MLS Cup.

“We played well,” he said. “We have a huge desire to win this. The only real change was Luis Barraza over Freeze. Our attacking game, creating goal chances but we have to be a team to create the goal. We have to continue the journey to do that every game whatever the opposition is. This was a good opportunity to learn from this.”

They started at that rapid pace and Christian McFarlane won a freekick, the result though did not convert to anything significant. Perhaps many of the moments were playing against that different style of competition, but Cushing overall was satisfied.

Who will be on the pitch Monday night, again that could be a last minute decision. Crossing through two leagues does have its disadvantages but this is a Leagues Cup that the MLS believe will continue to provide exposure and highlight talent around the league.

Yes, another trophy has significance, though they play for that coveted MLS Cup and that is the goal for NYCFC.