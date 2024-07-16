Adams’ Addition Would Raise Jets’ Bar and Postseason Expectations

The Jets have begun training camp, and the storylines will follow in unison.

You know all the ones.

For starters, Aaron Rodgers will be at the top of the list then it will be the state of the Jets’ offensive line. How many of us have forgotten about top pick Penn State lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu?

But the storyline again has reverted back to a prior one…there are rising rumors about Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams being reunited with Rodgers this fall. However, Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer said “there was absolutely no truth to it.”

Stating something absolutely usually means there is some wiggle room, especially if the price appears right.

There is the prevailing feeling that the Jets need a prime-time receiver to placate Rodgers.

We all know what Garrett Wilson can do, and we expect to see more with a healthy Rodgers. Mike Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, and is expected to be back for the first or second week of the season. Allen Lazard apparently has found new life this spring, and he could reach his expected potential to be reunited with Rodgers after free falling without him.

Xavier Gipson had some breakout moments last season, and Jason Brownlee could be a contributor. Do you remember drafted rookie Malachi Corey? The Jets traded up to the third round to draft the “yards after catch king.”

If Williams is healthy, the Jets would appear to have enough in the stockyard.

Adams would be the sexy pickup, and it would also have to guarantee a postseason bid – a deep one – if the key players stayed healthy.

It could also help extend Rodgers’ career if the duo has a productive season. Adams is 3 and still has plenty left in the tank. He has had production in Las Vegas, but that could reach a significant rate with Rodgers.

Even though Adams’ agents deny the rumors, there are a few media outlets that claim the deal is done.

Aside from dams, there is 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has demanded a new deal. Aiyuk also has been mentioned in a straight-up deal for the Browns’ Amari Cooper.

Will Adams finally be a Jet? I think there is a very good chance.

The Jets have managed to comply with Rodgers’ wishes. They can smell a playoff berth and have their first Super Bowl in over 55 years in their sights.

Adams is a gamechanger, but he also raises the bar.