At The Break For Mets and Yankees

nysportsday wire

The All Star break is here so let’s assess the nominal first half for the Yankees and Mets.

An outstanding April and May for the Yankees and not so good in June. The hiccups of misery for the Mets in May and in the NL wild-card picture with a turnaround in June.

So here we are at the break:

Yankees (58-40) one-game behind the Orioles for first place in the AL East, 3½ games ahead as the top AL wild-card spot

Mets (49-46) 1 game lead for the third NL wild-card spot with six other contending teams vying for position.

“Interesting.” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza after the Rockies 8-5 win at Citi Field Sunday afternoon snapping their five-game winning streak. “We are in a better position now but understanding that we still have a ways to go.”

The Mets 7-2 in their last nine games missed the 50-win mark at the break. Rockies’ Michael Toglia homered three times and spoiled the Mets plans going on their four-day hiatus, a turnaround of a season that seemed nearly impossible when the Mets fell a season low 11-games under .500 in May.

A team meeting in June had something to do with the resurgence, so they say. But it was Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and their consistency with the lineup changes the manager made. It was veteran J.D. Martinez providing production from the DH spot, a healthy Francisco Alvarez, All-Star Pete Alonso, and newcomer Jose Iglesias who brought along his hit song (OMG) and consistency (4-for 4 in Sunday’s loss).

Though the bullpen woes continued, including the up and down season of closer Edwin Diaz that featured an injury and 10-game suspension for a pitching substance violation. Regardless, the Mets came from behind and will need some help at the July trade deadline for another starter and reinforcing a bullpen that still sits next to last in baseball.

The lineup has been dangerous, second in MLB to the Dodgers in home run production and since June 12, have led all teams in runs scored, averaging six per game.

“It’s definitely an attribute of our resilience that this group has,” said Alonso with 19 home runs at the break after hitting one Sunday. “I’m just really pleased with how everyone has stuck together. We were not in the best spot (11 games under .500) that’s really not the best. Believe in each other, and ourselves as individuals.”

Alonso said that belief as a team showed the difference. The Mets, as he said were showing what they were capable of doing. They won ball games as a team and intend to continue this momentum in the second half that resumes against the Marlins Friday evening in Miami.

And that talk at one time of the Mets being sellers has quickly become a mission of David Stearns, Director of Baseball Operations, instead to be buyers. That would also indicate, for the moment, Alonso is not on the trading block in the walk year of his contract.

“Obviously there’s room to grow and room to improve,” Alonso said. “Super proud of this group and our resilience is sticking together. Just how we’ve rebounded and faced adversity, it’s been fantastic.”

They have thrived, 27-13 since May 30, the most wins and best winning percentage of all teams. It’s a credit to the manager and players that always said they were capable of being in this position. Though the NL East division is the Phillies to lose, a wild card is definitely not out of the question, assuming the Mets don’t have another tailspin in a mediocre National League.

“They’re too good of players,” Mendoza said. “They continue to find ways to get it done. That’s what it’s all about in this league. You’ve got to get it done. And we’re doing a lot of that lately.”

If this stretch of wins can be sustained the Mets will get it done. It’s a matter of proving this to a fan base that wants to believe.

Over In the Bronx: Taking two-of-three from the Orioles, the Yankees finished the midpoint winning their first series since June 10-13 at Kansas City. They almost got the series sweep at Camden Yards, but it was two plays mishandled and another Clay Holmes blown save.

The tale of a Yankees team that continued a month-long tailspin, once projected to win 110 games after becoming the first team to win 50 games on June 14th. They had some momentum going until that ninth inning on Sunday that ended in a 6-5 walk off loss.

It has to be more than Aaron Judge, who leads the Major Leagues with 34 home runs. and has to be more than Juan Soto, key principles to the Yankees lineup that stayed consistent during their current swoon. A lineup that once led baseball in every category and ends the half next to last in production.

“It’s been a rough several weeks here for us,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Let’s acknowledge that.”

He said his team has been competitive, starting to turn it around after the road trip prior to the break that included losing two-of-three down in Tampa Bay versus the Rays. Clay Holmes blew his sixth save after Anthony Volpe committed a costly error in the ninth and Alex Verdugo misplaced a Cedric Mullins hit to left that led to the walk off loss.

Verdugo played a major role for the Yankees success in March/April, then the Yankees had a 19-12 start. May was 21-7, and Verdugo, who is supposed to provide a left handed presence in the lineup, has hurt the Yankees with bad swings and chasing pitches.

Hitting is contagious but the Yankees have been that team of hot and cold, more so the latter going into the break. And a major cog, Giancarlo Stanton, who was swinging a good bat before going down with a bad hamstring, is truly missed.

Boone said, “We’re starting to turn the corner and seeing the signs we want to see as we turn the corner. We’ve been through some rough, rough stretches, which we acknowledge. It’s all right there in front of us. We get to write this amazing script, and that’s because we put ourselves in this position.”

A position where the Yankees have a losing record against AL East teams. They don’t see the Orioles again until September at Yankee Stadium. It’s a division race that could go down to the wire, with an AL Wild card that is almost certain.

But they need to turn this around. The bullpen is taxed and there is a starting rotation that allows too many home runs.

Had that start not been impressive, the wild card would be their goal and not the division. The Orioles are also going through their share of issues with a decimated starting rotation and an offense that has struggled of late.

Was this a successful first half despite the swoon of June and into July? GM Brian Cashman will be busy between now and the trade deadline, reinforcements are definitely on the horizon.

“It’s been up and down, but I think overall where the team is at, it’s been a really good first half,” Verdugo said.

But winning eight of their past 26 games is not impressive. A break that will provide a total reset for the Yankees with the hope of being where they want to be heading to October.