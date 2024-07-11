Another Mets Sweep and Nimmo is Setting the Pace

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Difficult as it was, a month ago, the Mets continued to find ways to lose ball games with a bullpen predicament and a lineup that struggled. The questions remained, were they sellers or buyers at the trade deadline later this month? A month later, no talks of selling and more of the buying.

A month later the Mets earned their seventh series sweep of the season with their 7-0 win Thursday afternoon over the Nationals at Citi Field. It was their first shutout of the season and left them one percentage point ahead of the San Diego Padres for the third National League wild card spot.

A month ago this wasn’t possible, the Mets being two games over .500 (47-45) the first time since April 24. Three games before the All-Star break and the Mets are contenders and not pretenders. Since May 29, the Mets are 25-12.

What has been the difference? Baseball is that game of streaks, 162 games of ups and downs, and the Mets are an example of a long season and how quick the tide can turn. The Mets continued their turnaround, but questions remain, can this last?

“Understanding that we have a long way to go,” said manager Carlos Mendoza. “We have to continue to take care of business. We did that this series and that’s going to be the mindset. We are going to take it one day at a time, one series at a time.”

And day-by-day the Mets are taking care of business. One-day at a time and winning series, because the more you win, the better it looks in the standings. The Mets have been taking care of business that has put them in this position.

“Obviously, what we went through the month of May and how far back we got, and to be able to get to this position is a good feeling.” said Mendoza.

They are scoring runs and at a good pace, once at the bottom of the league, its become an offense that can be dangerous, And they are taking care of business amidst a stretch of 18 straight against teams currently with records below .500, 7-4 in that stretch and 25-12 in their last 37, tied for most in the majors.

The bullpen issues have been obvious but new addition Phil Maton pitched a scoreless inning. Danny Young, Dednief Nunez, and Adam Ottavino followed to preserve the shutout. A win for David Peterson (4-0) with six scoreless innings and working in and out of trouble.

But this is one of those turnarounds and the wild card is in reach. And the Mets are a team that was constructed to contend, though reaching October was always the question. Again, who would have thought a month ago the Mets would be in this discussion?

Lineup changes were made. Mendoza has been consistent with Francisco Lindor leading off and Brandon Nimmo in the second spot, which has paid dividends. Nimmo has become a catalyst, 30 RBI in his last 23 games, 62 on the season and on a pace towards 100.

He was instrumental again Thursday afternoon, clearing the bases with a two-out double that led to a five run fifth inning. Nimmo, the homegrown Met who has become an elite hitter, though bypassed as a NL All-Star, deserved something. But Nimmo is more concerned about winning and continuing his all-star season, fourth in NL slugging and in OPS.

“For me it has been a long process that we have finally tightened up and it has leaked into this year,” Nimmo said. “I’m really glad that I’ve been able to come through for the team in those big moments when we need them. But that comes from consistency and being able to have a lot of room for error.”

Consistency has always been an issue with the Mets. It was not too long ago an issue that had them in a bad spot. But this is a team that has a lineup that can be consistent, and winning will do that. And Nimmo has been a spark.

“We have a really good player here that is performing at a high level,” Mendoza said about Nimmo. “He is always making adjustments whether it’s with the leg kick, being more athletic, looking to do damage. That’s what good players do. He is always finding ways to get better. We’re seeing it right on the field day after day.”

And day after day the Mets have been consistent, long winning streaks though have not widened their rush to be a top NL wild card team. Regardless, who would have thought of a wild card a month ago?

“It’s been a complete team effort and I’m really, really proud of these guys,” said Nimmo. “Because on a daily basis, you never know who’s going to come through.”

And as Mendoza said, they are not taking a look at the standings. But the Mets have become a team that has to take the standings seriously. Who would have thought that a month ago?

Rich Mancuso: X @Ring 786 Facebook.com Rich Mancuso