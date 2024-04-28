Another Win: NYCFC Building Momentum

Ernesto Diaz

This season, NYCFC has reached that point of momentum after their 2-1 win over Charlotte FC Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium. Yes, this is momentum for the Boys in Blue and three more points in the MLS eastern conference standings.

This was their third consecutive win and fifth consecutive match undefeated. During this winning streak NYCFC has totaled 11 points, eight goals and three conceded. It’s their longest winning streak since a five match span from September 17 to October 23, 2022.

So there is momentum now. Coach Nick Cushing has stated numerous times, in no specific order, his young team has always been in games, this as goals were difficult to find. He changed lines often and even during this streak, 20-year old Julian Fernandez has been instrumental with 2 goals and an assist.

As they say, NYCFC is clicking on all cylinders. Forward Alonso Martinez scored his second goal of the season and midfielder Keaton Parks his first. Good teams in the MLS get contributions all-around and streaks like this are similar to 2021 when NYCFC took home their first MLS championship Cup.

“I think we’ve done it as a coaching staff,” said Cushing. “We’ve done a lot of work with the team on the mentality of the group, on the attacking mentality of the group, on understanding that the nature of our league is, there’s good players. There’s top teams. You’re going to fall behind in moments. You’re going to have to execute results.”

Also, home cooking is good. NYCFC has scored in their last nine matches combined at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. This latest win continued the streak, again that momentum has shifted in their favor.

The Yankee Stadium fan base of 20,119 continues to support their team that has momentum and they never lost confidence when Charlotte’s Kerwin Vargas scored three minutes in on a tight footed shot from the center of the box. NYCFC concludes this four- game homestand next Sunday afternoon at Citi Field hosting Colorado of the Western Conference.

“Like I said last week, we feel like ties should be wins or losses could have been ties,” said Cushing alluding to the hangover draws that hurt NYCFC late last season and followed with two this season. Two previous games with New England and D.C. were also factors in the beginning of this momentum swing.

“Games as far more like my vision for the team and how I think we can dominate teams here and how I think our intensity and our atmosphere with our fans and the way that that can play really make this a fortress at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field,” Cushing said.

“You know I like to react from a higher perspective than emotion and I like to review and reflect based on watching it back,” he said.

And with Fernandez signed (Argentinian side Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield), a good defender and scorer, Cushing has developed confidence with the youngster. He also feels the momentum and was instrumental in this win.

“We need to keep practicing and hard throughout the week,” he said through a translator. “We have a team full of great players and we all motivate each other to put our best efforts forward. As long as we continue that we should be in a good place. I’ve felt really good and happy with the way I’ve played. I felt comfortable on the field and I’m hoping to carry that feeling going forward.”

He added that NYCFC hasn’t changed their approach and that everything during this momentum swing is going their way. The team is seeing the ball and going to the net, improving everyday with Cushing and his coaching staff leading the way.

“Be proud of the fact that the mentality of the group and the persistence and the real drive and hunger to take three points) is a real asset for our team,” said Cushing. “The challenge for us now is to stay humble. Put our feet on the floor, keep working hard and then wait for Colorado to come and take them out.”

Momentum for this NYCFC team. And that type of momentum is more of a confidence builder that they expect to continue across town at Citi Field.