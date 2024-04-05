Do Bills’ Moves Heighten Jets’ Expectations?

Can the Jets get lucky?

If you’re a long-suffering Jets’ fan, you all know too well about the supposed Jets’ cruise that has haunted the team in various situations since they last won a Super Bowl in 1969.

The injuries, the players, the draft picks, the games, the coaches, and the situations all have been in a pile of plight over the past 54 years. You know the saying..It’s the Jets..the same ‘ol Jets.

Buffalo’s trade of wide receiver Stefon Diggs may have been a ray of hope for the Jets.Diggs and the team had their issues the past two years, and this wasn’t a total shock.

Especially since the Bills have done some house cleaning in the offseason. They have parted ways with linebacker Leoanrd Floyd, center Mitch Morse, cornerbacks Tre ‘Darious White and Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, safety Jordan Pryor, running back Nyheim Hines, and defensive end Poona Ford to name a few. Safety Micah Hyde is still a free agent.

Yet, Bills’ GM Brandon Beane still claims his team is the contender for the AFC. There was a wild rumor from WFAN that quarterback Josh Allen would be reunited with Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll.

With an assumed healthy Aaron Rodgers, the Jets were seen as a playoff contender this fall. Now with the reshuffling of the Bills, are the Jets the contenders for the AFC East title?

Is the deck finally stacked in favor of the Jets? Or is more added pressure on the Jets hierarchy to win? This can be a little of both.

You can also assume that Allen will be at the helm this season, and the Bills still have some talent around him on both sides of the ball.

In the end..it’s just pressure.

The Diggs departure turns the knob another notch higher on the Jets’ AFC grill.

I’m not forgetting about the Miami Dolphins, who already have proved that they are on the cusp of claiming the division.

In contrast to the Bills, the Dolphins have added 12 free agents, one being Poyer. Eight of the free agents were defensive players.

Despite Miami’s influx of talent, there is a feeling that they may have had more talent walk out the door as free agents rather than more than walked in the door. Cornerback Xaiven Howard, guard David Hunt, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were major losses.

Yet, there are still some lingering questions about 26-year-old quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has continued to show signs of inconsistencies. There are plenty of critics who wonder if he can take the Dolphins to the next level.

Tagovailoa first will have to lead the team to their first playoff win since 2000. Yes, the Dolphins have the deepest playoff drought in the league.

You don’t have to worry about the Patriots because Bill Belichick is gone, and there will be a total rebuild there.

The Bills appeared to be ready to be saddled, the Dolphins are still an enigma, and the Patriots don’t have any firepower.

Here you go, Jets.

There has been some chatter that the Jets will look to move up in the draft to try and grab Marvin Harrison Jr. to form a dynamic duo of him and Garrett Wilson as prime targets for Rodgers.

GM Joe Douglas will look to build his super team and then hand it over to head coach Robert Saleh for the next step. If Rodgers stays healthy and Harrsion or another relative receiver falls his way, Saleh should have it easier.

Still, the win-at-all-cost ultimatum already has its legs in April.

No matter what they or the other teams do, the Jets have to get it right.